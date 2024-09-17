Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, the leading integrated global energy player, won the prestigious World of Safety and Health Asia (WSHAsia) Award 2024 in the Environmental Sustainability category for the futuristic Service Station of the Future. The accolade further reaffirms ENOC’s commitment to drive sustainability in the energy sector across operations through innovation.

ENOC’s Service Station of the Future is located at the Dubai Expo 2020 site. With sustainability as its primary goal, the project employs principles from biomimicry, designing and producing materials that are modelled on biological entities. The service station has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by becoming the world's first station to receive LEED Platinum certification, validating its performance on metrics such as energy savings, water efficiency, and CO2 emissions.

The World of Safety and Health Asia (WSHAsia) Award recognises companies making significant contributions to environmental sustainability in the Occupational Safety and Health industry, through their latest products or services. This includes innovative solutions that demonstrate a proactive approach to adapting products or services to mitigate current and future environmental issues.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said, “Sustainability has always been a core brand mission for us at ENOC. Our multi-award-winning Service Station of the Future at the Expo 2020 site serves as a symbol of our aspirations to further drive innovation to meet the requirements of the future. World of Safety and Health Asia (WSHAsia) Award underscores our commitment to lead the way in energy savings and water efficiency in alignment with UAE’s Energy Strategy 2050.”

As a leading energy player, ENOC has over the years established a robust retail infrastructure committed to serving the UAE’s ambitions to lead the transformation to clean energy. With their innovative high-tech solution focussed on sustainability, ENOC plays a dynamic role in the continued growth and diversification of Dubai and the wider UAE economy.

ENOC’s Service Station of the Future utilises multiple sources of energy, from solar to wind as well as traditional hydrocarbon sources in its sustainability drive. The 5,841.87m2 Service Station of the Future harnesses renewable energy through 283 solar photovoltaic (PV) panels installed to generate 140MWh of solar power, in addition to a 25m wind turbine, which will generate 12.7MWh of wind energy annually, within the 4.38km2 World Expo site. Since its unveiling, the Service Station of the Future has been recognised by multiple global and local bodies for its innovative design and sustainability features.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com.

