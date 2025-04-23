Dubai-United Arab Emirates: Dubai-based Empire Aviation, a leader in private aviation solutions, has announced the addition of a brand-new Gulfstream G600 business jet to its growing managed fleet. The Empire Aviation team provided end-to-end personalised services for the new owner, covering acquisition, registration and operation of the 13-seater, near-supersonic aircraft, which will operate under the company’s San Marino AOC (Air Operator Certificate) and will be available for worldwide charter. Empire Aviation already operates one G600 business jet and based on the company’s experience, Gulfstream’s G600 series models are some of the most popular aircraft among the company’s charter clients including those in the Middle East, with their non-stop intercontinental range and comfort. Empire Aviation Group is the authorised International Sales Representative (ISR) for Gulfstream business aircraft sales activities in India, responsible for promoting and supporting Gulfstream with customers and prospects throughout India.

Empire Aviation has seen strong interest in the Gulfstream types in the Middle East region as well, with the entire line offering ‘clean sheet’ design, advanced technology and 100 per cent fresh air in the cabin - a feature that enhances passenger comfort and well-being during flights.

Larger aircraft such as the G600 offer more cabin (full stand-up height) and luggage space, which are highly valued among the region’s private aviation travellers. The generous cabin can accommodate larger traveling business groups or families (seating up to 13) and still offer full-flat beds (for six) and lounge compartments for work, dining and entertainment, and sleep. The premium cabin offers high specification fixtures, such as entertainment system and communications technology (superfast Ka Band broadband WIFI).

On behalf of the new G600 owner, Empire Aviation managed the entire aircraft acquisition process, as well as cabin configuration and interior decor, assessment and delivery, aircraft registration, crew recruitment, aircraft management, and flight operations, including charter management. The team also managed the aircraft handover to the new owner at the Gulfstream factory in Savanah, USA.

Paras P. Dhamecha, Founder and Managing Director of Empire Aviation Group, said: “The G600 acquisition gave the Empire Aviation team the opportunity to demonstrate the full spectrum of turn-key bespoke services we provide for private aircraft owners. Our aircraft management division takes the operational complexity out of owning such a high-performance aircraft. From maintenance and crewing to regulatory compliance and financial oversight, the team ensures that every flight operates seamlessly. For the Gulfstream G600, this level of personalised management is particularly critical, given its advanced avionics and systems. Owners of the G600 can enjoy peace of mind, knowing their prized aircraft is in expert hands. It’s a superb aircraft and will certainly attract interest among business jet charter clients in the Middle East and worldwide, catering to the needs of business and leisure travellers.”

Gulfstream has built more than 500 of the G600 aircraft and it has earned more than 35 world speed records; the G650ER holds the record for the farthest, fastest flight in business aviation history.

At its near-supersonic high-speed cruise of Mach 0.90, the G600 can connect cities such as New York and Dubai, London and Beijing, or Los Angeles and Shanghai, nonstop. Higher speed means fewer flight hours and longer periods between scheduled maintenance, potentially higher aircraft residual value and fresher crews. The G600 also delivers 12% better fuel-efficiency than previous-generation aircraft.

Paras Dhamecha added: “The Gulfstream 600 series has also had a broader impact on regional aviation and has set new standards for private air travel. Its success has demonstrated the viability and demand for high-end, long-range business jets in the Middle East, influencing fleet decisions across the industry and helping to position the region as a global hub for business and tourism. We expect the regional demand for high-end business jets like the Gulfstream 600 series to grow, reinforcing its status as a key player in the aviation industry.”

About Empire Aviation Group

Since launching in Dubai UAE in 2007, Empire Aviation Group has developed into a global private aviation business integrating a comprehensive range of services, based on a distinctive aircraft management approach and personalised service, ensuring aircraft owners and clients enjoy all the privacy, safety, comfort and convenience of private aviation. Empire Aviation operates one of the Middle East’s largest managed fleets of business jets, with aircraft based in global locations. The company operates in the key regions for private aviation, covering the USA, Europe, India, Africa and Indonesia, in addition to the Middle East. The Empire Aviation team comprises 130 aviation specialists across the globe. Empire Aviation holds AOCs (Air Operator Certificates) in the UAE and San Marino.

For more information about Empire Aviation Group, visit www.empireaviation.com

