Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the independent regulator of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), in collaboration with the Union of Arab Securities Authorities (UASA), hosted a high-level Regulatory Insights Session focused on fostering innovation across the financial services sector in the Arab region. Held in the DIFC, the session brought together senior representatives from both financial regulatory and capital market authorities from the region to explore opportunities, challenges, and regulatory approaches in the rapidly evolving financial services landscape.

The session, which was held during the Dubai AI Week 2025, served as a platform for open dialogue on the integration of financial technology, digital assets, artificial intelligence, and other emerging innovations into regulatory frameworks. It also emphasised the importance of regional cooperation among Arab securities regulators to support sustainable growth, investor protection, and market integrity.

Fadel Al Ali, Chairman of the DFSA, welcomed the initiative, stating:

“Innovation is no longer a concept of the future – it is a present-day imperative. At the DFSA, we believe that by fostering collaborative dialogue and sharing regulatory insights, we can build a dynamic, forward-looking financial ecosystem that balances innovation with strong regulatory safeguards. Our partnership with the Union of Arab Securities Authorities reflects a shared commitment to shaping a resilient and competitive financial future for Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, and the wider region.”

HE Dr Tamy Bin Ahmed Bin Ali Al-Binali, Chairman of the UASA, added:

“Our region is rich in opportunity, and innovation is key to unlocking its full potential. This session marks an important step in aligning regulatory visions and approaches across Arab securities authorities. Through collaboration, we aim to empower our markets, ensure investor confidence, and embrace technologies that are reshaping financial services globally.”

The event featured sessions on various topics such as the DFSA’s Innovation Testing Licence, the DIFC financial services ecosystem, and the role of regional cooperation in accelerating innovation.

The DFSA also took the opportunity to provide an update on its Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform.



Established in 2020 as the first regulator-led cyber threat intelligence platform in the Middle East region, the DFSA Threat Intelligence Platform plays a critical role in safeguarding and enhancing the cybersecurity landscape within the DIFC. Businesses are encouraged to leverage and capitalise on the platform to strengthen their cyber defence with actionable intelligence. Since inception, the DFSA’s Threat Intelligence Platform has issued more than 46 million compromise indicators to users a major milestone underscoring the platform’s impact.

The DFSA also plans to scale the Threat Intelligence Platform with new data feeds to promote further threat intelligence and information sharing. Find out more about the DFSA’s Threat Intelligence Platform.

The Regulatory Insights session included a tour of the DIFC Innovation Hub – a thriving facility which aims to generate new economic value by fostering innovation, enterprise, and talent across various sectors especially in future-orientated industries. The session concluded with a shared commitment to deepen cooperation and knowledge exchange through future joint initiatives.

