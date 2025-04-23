DOHA – Bain & Company, a leading global management consultancy, announced today the expansion of its Doha office marking a continued investment in developing talent and deepening client relationships.

Bain & Company has supported clients in Qatar for more than 20 years, advising on strategic initiatives across both the public and private sectors. Over the years, the firm has built a strong foundation of long-term partnerships in the Qatari market and developed a local team committed to delivering lasting impact. As Qatar continues to diversify its economy and advance its national vision, Bain’s growing presence in Doha reflects its ongoing commitment to being part of this ambitious and forward-looking trajectory.

The expanded office remains in Bain & Company’s prime West Bay location in Doha, where the local team will continue to operate in a newly designed space that doubles the office footprint and blends cutting-edge functionality with local cultural elements. Located in the heart of the city, the space will allow Bain to continue delivering world-class service with increased proximity to key clients and partners.

The fully renovated space now meets the latest Bain global standards in technology, equipment, and workplace design, offering a seamless hybrid experience with high-tech collaboration tools and flexible workspaces. Inspired by Qatar’s stunning natural landscapes—from the tranquil sea and lush mangrove forests to vast desert dunes and breathtaking sunsets—the interior also incorporates design elements echoing the architectural beauty of the nation’s iconic stadiums.

Prioritizing accessibility and sustainability, the office is designed to be inclusive and environmentally conscious, with the goal of achieving LEED certification through energy-efficient and sustainable building practices.

Tom De Waele, the Managing Partner at Bain & Company Middle East, added: “Qatar is an important part of our regional footprint and continues to play a vital role in the region’s growth story. This office expansion reflects not only our long-standing commitment to our clients and partners here, but also our belief in the country’s extraordinary momentum. The new space is about creating the right environment—for our team to grow and for us to continue supporting the bold ambitions of the organizations we work with.”

About Bain & Company

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world’s most ambitious change makers define the future.

Across 65 cities in 40 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition, and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster, and more enduring outcomes. Our 10-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in pro bono services brings our talent, expertise, and insight to organizations tackling today’s urgent challenges in education, racial equity, social justice, economic development, and the environment. We earned a platinum rating from EcoVadis, the leading platform for environmental, social, and ethical performance ratings for global supply chains, putting us in the top 1% of all companies. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients, and we proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry.