Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group announced AED4 million promotions to celebrate the return of the 30th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF). Customers can enter to win a range of Nissan vehicles and cash. The promotion will run until January 12, 2025, at ENOC service stations, ZOOM, AutoPro, and Tasjeel locations.

Customers who spend at least AED25 at ZOOM, AED50 at AutoPro, and select VIP services at Tasjeel can enter the draw to win. Consumers will have the opportunity to win daily prizes of AED100,000 and AED1,500 in Tahani cards, monthly prizes of Nissan vehicles (Altima and Kicks), and AED50,000 by DREAM Dubai. Customers can boost their chances of winning by purchasing the AED10 Winner Pack, which includes discount vouchers worth more than AED 1000 and three raffle coupons.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “We are pleased to celebrate our 30th year as a strategic partner of the Dubai Shopping Festival, the world's longest-running retail event. ENOC Group is committed to improving consumers' retail experiences every year by delivering exciting new prizes and elevating rewards. During the 2025 DSF edition, we are dedicated to providing consumers with value-added services across our network in the UAE.”

DSF promos are offered throughout the ENOC retail network, with payment options including VISA, and MasterCard. Customers can also collect YES rewards points and take advantage of exclusive offers across ENOC Group’s retail network.

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com.

