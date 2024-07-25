Dubai, UAE: Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, with Evolutions, a leading real estate intelligence hub based in Dubai, and City View Real Estate Development LLC (City View Developments), a prominent real estate development company, announce the official launch of Hyde Residences Dubai Hills – the only lifestyle-branded residence in Dubai Hills Estate and the brand’s first branded residences in the GCC. Click to download images.

Hyde Residences Dubai Hills will offer 246 apartments comprising one, two and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a three-bedroom duplex. The residences will be an escape from the city, with bohemian-inspired design schemes and dedicated amenities for residents, including a summer house, pool area, listening room, screening room, playroom, gym, library, pickleball court, and an outdoor cinema with a sunken lounge. The property will also feature a restaurant on the ground floor, operated by RIKAS Group, a strategic partner of Ennismore. Designed by Bishop Design by Paul Bishop, in collaboration with Ennismore’s in-house design team, Hyde Residences Dubai Hills draws on the brand’s signature bohemian aesthetic and translates the spirit of a music festival into a guest and residential experience, all set against the modern, luxurious backdrop of Dubai Hills.

Located in Dubai Hills Estate, the residences are a serene retreat from the city, with Dubai Hills Central Park just across the street. Only a 5-minute walk from the Dubai Hills Mall and within 15 minutes of Dubai Marina, The Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, and Jumeirah Beach, Hyde Residences Dubai Hills offers easy access to the city’s most popular leisure and cultural destinations.

The grand reveal of Hyde Residences Dubai Hills took place at Aretha in St. Regis Gardens Palm on the 25th of July, attracting a prestigious audience of over 500 brokers.

A representative of City View Developments said, "We are thrilled to unveil Hyde Residences Dubai Hills, our latest residential venture in collaboration with Evolutions, in the contemporary and serene landscape of Dubai Hills Estate. Our deep commitment to innovation and excellence comes to life in this spectacular development. Together with Evolutions and Ennismore, we have meticulously crafted Hyde Residences Dubai Hills to embody the essence of festival excitement with the luxury of a branded residence. We are excited to join forces on this journey as we aim to redefine the standards of the real estate industry.”

Adham Younis, CEO of Evolutions, said, "Our partnership with City View Developments and Ennismore is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional value to investors, brokers, and end-users alike. Hyde Residences Dubai Hills offers investors a unique opportunity for substantial returns, brokers a prestigious product to showcase, enhancing their market standing, and end-users an unparalleled lifestyle experience blending festival atmosphere with luxury living. Dubai is known for pushing boundaries, and we are confident that this project will not only meet but exceed expectations, setting new standards for excellence in the Dubai real estate market.”

Louis Abboud, Chief Development Officer and Deputy Head of IMEAT at Ennismore said, “We are excited to bring a fresh new take on branded residences to Dubai Hills, coming as the only lifestyle brand in the estate. Hyde is known for its bohemian design and laidback ambience, encapsulating the mood and feel of a festival. We look forward to working with Evolutions and City View Developments to bring this vision to life and introduce Hyde Residences to Dubai for the first time.”

Evolutions is responsible for overseeing the development, marketing, and sales strategy of Hyde Residences Dubai Hills in collaboration with Ennismore. Evolutions features a diverse portfolio of successful ventures, such as SLS Residences at Palm Jumeirah - an Ennismore brand - by Roya Lifestyle Developments; Azura Residences by IGO on Dubai Islands; Ayana Gardens by Tuscany Real Estate Development in Meydan Avenue, and developments in Jumeirah Village Circle, including Roma Residences by JRP, Sapphire 32 Residences by DAK Real Estate, and Rise Residences by S&S Developments. These prestigious ventures contributed to Evolutions, solidifying its reputation as a pioneer in the real estate industry. The partnership with City View Developments further emphasises the commitment to excellence and innovation, setting new benchmarks for development in the real estate landscape.

Hyde Residences is an extension of the Hyde Hotel brand, which includes Hyde Hotel Dubai in Business Bay and properties in Ibiza, Miami, and Bodrum. Hyde has a series of exciting new additions to open soon, including London and Perth.

Ennismore’s branded residential properties, including Hyde Residence Dubai Hills, are supported by Accor One Living, an industry-first 360º platform focused on developing, designing, and operating mixed-use projects and branded homeowner communities. Through Accor One Living, homeowners, guests, and partners are connected to Accor’s diverse ecosystem of brands, expertise, and solutions - creating a constant flow of new opportunities to live, work, and play.

-Ends-

MEDIA CONTACT:

Marcos Eleftheriou

VP of Corporate Communications, Ennismore

marcos.eleftheriou@ennismore.com

ABOUT ENNISMORE

Ennismore is a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, Ennismore and Accor entered a joint venture in 2021, creating a new autonomous entity and the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, with Accor holding a majority shareholding. Ennismore comprises three business units: lifestyle collective rooted in culture and community, immersive resorts creating havens for escapism and entertainment led by Rixos, and iconic luxury venues pioneering the art of French hospitality by Paris Society.

Ennismore has an unrivalled ecosystem of 17 brands with over 145 operating hotels and resorts*, over 100 in the pipeline, 77 iconic venues, and over 400 restaurants and nightlife destinations. Ennismore operates hotels in over 35 countries with over 30,000 team members. Ennismore has four dedicated in-house studios, including Carte Blanched, F&B concepts; AIME Studios, interior & graphic design; a Digital Product & Tech Innovation Lab; and the Partnerships Studio. Dis-loyalty is Ennismore’s travel and food membership dedicated to lifestyle. Ennismore is committed to positively impacting the world, with a key focus on creating inclusive communities among its teams and in the places it calls home. ennismore.com *Figures as of the end of December 2023. Find out more at ennismore.com

ABOUT CITY VIEW DEVELOPMENTS

City View Developments is a distinguished real estate development company boasting over decades of expertise in the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors. Headquartered in the UAE, with significant operations in Turkey and Georgia, the company has a global footprint spanning approximately 5 million sqft of residential and 1 million sqft of commercial developments. Renowned for their collaborative approach, City View Developments has successfully partnered with leading hospitality brands such as Ennismore, delivering exceptional branded residences. Their success is further underscored by strategic alliances with award-winning international architectural firms, ensuring each project is characterized by innovation and excellence. Aligned with the UAE's commitment to COP28, City View Developments is dedicated to promoting sustainable practices and buildings in support of this vision.

For more information, visit www.cityview.me

ABOUT EVOLUTIONS

Evolutions is the first-of-its-kind real estate intelligence hub in Dubai that combines a concept store of exclusive developments, a 360-degree consultancy that specializes in the entire real estate lifecycle, and a global network of industry experts to facilitate connections with major industry players. The company serves as a bridge connecting all stakeholders, including developers, investors, brokers, and end-users. It actively supports the interests of every stakeholder, working towards creating, developing, and delivering valuable assets.

For more information, visit www.evolutions.ae