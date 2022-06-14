ENGIE Cofely Mannai will install 100 electric vehicle chargers in Qatar, through the national program Tarsheed

Doha, Qatar – ENGIE Cofely Mannai (ECM), an affiliate of ENGIE, a global leader in low-carbon energy, has been awarded a contract with Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation (KAHRAMAA), represented in the National Program for Conservation & Energy Efficiency “Tarsheed” to supply and install 100 electric vehicle chargers in various locations in the State of Qatar.

The project is the largest e-mobility infrastructure project for electric cars in the country till now and is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 10,300 tons per annum considering optimum usage.

The ENGIE EV Box chargers have a capacity of 50KW, 100KW and 150 KW and offer both commercial and ultra-fast charging station chargers for personal vehicles. They will be installed at premium locations in Qatar including but not limited to the FIFA World Cup stadiums & FIFA Car charging stations, Woqod stations, Qatar Rail Stations, Ashghal Beautification Project, Hamad International Airport and the Doha corniche area. ​

Abey Rajan, General Manager, ENGIE Cofely Mannai, said, "In line with Qatar's sustainability efforts to achieve economic and environmental balance for infrastructure projects, we are proud to be awarded the tender to install our charging stations in Qatar. This project demonstrates our low carbon mobility capabilities, as well as our commitment to the Net Zero Carbon goal."

This project comes within the framework of the joint work plan between KAHRAMAA and the Ministry of Transport and Communications to establish an integrated network of EV stations, in coordination with various institutions in the country such as the Ministry of Municipality and Environment, and the General Traffic Department among others.

Eng. Abdul Aziz Al Hammadi said, "This project is a major milestone that fulfills the to be strategy to be announced soon which is developed by KAHRAMAA, through the National Program for Conservation and Energy Efficiency “Tarsheed” together with its partner the Ministry of Transport to establish the infrastructure of electric chargers’ stations. This project is Phase I which is expected to be completed by the end of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, and it directly contributes to KAHRAMAA’s efforts represented in the National Program for Conservation and Energy Efficiency “Tarsheed” efforts to meet the sustainability goals of Qatar Vision 2030. We will continue to invest, with our partners, in sustainable mobility that adds value and elevate environmental awareness among citizens and residents in line with Qatar National Environment and Climate Change Strategy 2021-2025."

Eng. Abdul Aziz added that the National program Tarsheed is accelerating its sustainable programs in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030 strategy to achieve the country’s comprehensive development goals. As one of the most prominent organizations in Qatar, Tarsheed’s sustainability efforts will significantly enhance the country’s green agenda.

Moreover, Tarsheed aims to support organizing a Net-Zero world cup tournament which goes in line with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Sustainability Strategy via a comprehensive set of initiatives to mitigate tournament-related emissions, including energy-efficient stadiums, low emission transportation, and sustainable waste management practices.

It’s worth mentioning that last year, Qatar re-established an environment and climate change Ministry and launched National Environment and Climate Change Strategy 2021-2025 to catalyze the country’s climate change action plan to achieve a 25% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. The country's leadership also joined the global community in pledging to roll back carbon emissions during the COP26 summit in the UK in November 2021.

As a global leader in low-carbon energy and services, ENGIE has set itself the goal of being Net Zero Carbon by 2045 and of supporting its customers' decarbonization with a target of 45Mt CO2-eq avoided emissions per year by 2030.

Such initiatives in Qatar and the rest of the GCC open new opportunities for ENGIE to showcase its strategy and capabilities towards sustainability and low carbon mobility.

About ENGIE

We are a leading world group that provides low-carbon energy and services. Together with our 170,000 employees, our customers, partners and stakeholders, we are committed to accelerating the transition towards a carbon-neutral world, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally friendly solutions. Inspired by our purpose (“raison d’être”), we reconcile economic performance with a positive impact on people and the planet, building on our key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to our customers.

Turnover in 2021: €57.9 billion. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, Euronext 100, FTSE Eurotop 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, DJSI Europe, Euronext Vigeo Eiris - Eurozone 120/ Europe 120/ France 20, MSCI EMU ESG, MSCI Europe ESG, Euro Stoxx 50 ESG, Stoxx Europe 600 ESG, and Stoxx Global 1800 ESG).

About ENGIE Cofely Mannai

ENGIE Cofely Mannai is a joint venture company between ENGIE and the Mannai Corporation that provides bespoke sustainable energy and services solutions for communities, industries and properties. The company’s transformative mission is to create value through performance and common good, leading the zero-carbon transition through long-term partnerships.

By using innovative smart technology, efficiently managing assets, optimising labour and resources, ENGIE Cofely Mannai delivers energy-efficient focused solutions to meet client’s specific demands ensuring long-term asset value.

For media enquiries, please reach out to Richard Castelino at richard.castelino@engie.com.