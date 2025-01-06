UAE: EMX, the logistics arm of 7X, successfully launched its first fleet of e-bikes, further enhancing efficiency and sustainability of its delivery services across the UAE. The launch aligns with EMX’s strategic vision to optimise last-mile delivery and logistics operations, while reducing overall environmental impact.

This marks a pivotal step in EMX’s transition to a fully electric fleet, while advancing the organisation’s sustainability goals. By reducing EMX’s carbon footprint, the initiative supports the UAE’s commitment to green logistics and smart urban mobility.

Equipped with best-in-class technology, EMX e-bikes will boost energy efficiency by 16 per cent and offer a range of up to 135 kilometres, running on a double battery apparatus. They also feature advanced safety measures such as Combined Braking System (CBS) and hydraulic suspension to ensure driver safety even on challenging terrains. Additionally, battery charging infrastructure has already been installed at EMX hubs across the UAE.

Tariq Al Wahedi, General Manager of EMX, said: “The launch of EMX’s e-bikes fleet represents a remarkable step forward in line with the UAE’s vision to achieve sustainability, smart mobility, and technological innovation in the logistics sector. By enhancing our electric fleet and exploring sustainable solutions, we strive to facilitate cleaner and more efficient delivery services. EMX remains steadfast in its efforts to reduce carbon emissions and strengthen the nation’s green logistics capabilities. Our aim is to replace 98 per cent of our traditional vehicles with electric alternatives by 2030.”

The launch reinforces EMX’s commitment to sustainable logistics, offering innovative delivery solutions within the UAE and beyond. In line with its broader sustainability objectives as a 7X subsidiary, and a Climate Pledge signatory, EMX plans to expand its electric vehicle lineup with new additions like electric vans to support a greener, more efficient logistics ecosystem.

