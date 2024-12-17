An Innovative Strategic Partnership Between Uptown 6October and Emtalak to Redefine Real Estate Investment

Launching of Emtalak: A unique opportunity for individual investors to own shares in commercial real estate projects.

Emtalak has officially launched in the Egyptian market, marking its entry by signing a strategic partnership agreement with Uptown 6 October, a leading real estate development company in Egypt. This partnership represents Emtalak's first step in the real estate market as a company specializing in the sale of fractional property shares. It aims to provide individual investors with opportunities to access the real estate market by owning shares in outstanding projects, including commercial, administrative, and residential properties, with capital investment starting at accessible levels for all.

The partnership between Uptown 6 October and Emtalakrepresents a major change in real estate investment in Egypt. Through this partnership, Uptown 6 October will offer investors the opportunity to purchase real estate shares in a range of commercial and administrative units within its distinguished projects. By using Emtalak’s innovative platform, which ensures a transparent and secure investment process, making it easier for clients to access the most attractive real estate investment opportunities.

Mr. Magdy El Yamany, the General Manager of Emtalak, expressed his pleasure about the official launch of the company and the partnership with Uptown 6 October, stating: "We are proud to be present in the Egyptian market, and for our first official step to be collaborating with one of the most distinguished real estate companies in the market. Our partnership with Uptown 6 October is a significant step toward redefining the concept of real estate investment and contributing to the export of Egyptian real estate and enhancing its popularity. Though Emtalak's platform, clients can invest in properties flexibly and securely, making property ownership more accessible to everyone without burdens and expanding the investor base in the real estate market.

The partnership between Uptown 6 October and Emtalakplatform offers a variety of investment solutions through three main strategies, implemented in several stages: "Buy-to-Rent," which ensures steady cash flow and long-term property value; "Development and Sale," which generates profits from selling properties once completed; and "Gradual Ownership," allows for purchasing properties piece by piece, making property ownership more flexible in terms of costs and payments.

Ahmed Abou Zeid, CEO of Uptown 6 October, stated, "We are extremely excited about this partnership with Emtalak, which introduces an innovative investment opportunity in Egypt. This collaboration aligns with our mission to provide smart, flexible, and secure real estate investment solutions. Fractional ownership enables individuals to access luxury properties without the burden of full ownership, making real estate investment easier than ever."

Emtalak offers a comprehensive range of services to support investors in the real estate market, including legal contract and permit reviews, feasibility studies in collaboration with specialized firms, and educational materials to inform clients. The platform provides data to track investment growth with clear visual charts and features an online marketplace for reselling real estate shares. It also offers periodic project evaluations to monitor price increases and acts as a real estate intermediary to simplify the process of selling units with developers.

Emtalak has proven its leadership in real estate share investment solutions in Egypt, attracting over 230 investors during its pilot phase with a total investment value of EGP 170 million. During this period, 1,338 shares of commercial real estate were sold. These figures highlight the appeal of these opportunities for investors seeking innovative and profitable solutions.

Uptown 6 October is known for developing outstanding real estate projects in New October, such as Grand Uptown Mall, Uptown Residences, and a variety of residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments. These projects are distinguished by modern classic designs and sustainable solutions. With the introduction of share ownership via the Emtalak platform, Uptown October continues its commitment to providing high-quality real estate investment opportunities to a wide range of investors.

About Uptown 6October:

Uptown 6 October for Real Estate Development is a leadingcompany specializing in real estate development. It focuses on creating integrated mini residential cities that combine all aspects of urban life, including living, working, entertainment, and education, within sustainable communities. Based in Egypt, the company also has a strong presence in Dubai and benefits from a network of affiliated companies specialized in developing comprehensive urban environments that redefine every aspect of urban living.

About Emtalak:

Emtalak is an innovative online platform offering a flexible real estate investment experience. It positions real estate as a popular and high-value investment product by segmenting ownership into affordable property shares. This approach provides clients with the opportunity for partial ownership of all real estate products offered by its partner developers, whether commercial, residential, or service properties, across all project stages, from initial development to operation and management.