Dubai, UAE: Salik Company PJSC (Salik), the exclusive toll gate operator of the Emirate of Dubai, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, to develop smart and seamless payment solutions that enhance the customer experience at ENOC service stations.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at ENOC Head Office by Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, CEO of Salik Company, and Zaid Alqufaidi, Managing Director, ENOC Retail.

Under the agreement, Salik and ENOC customers will enjoy a completely seamless experience through the introduction of integrated payment options for fuelling and other services across ENOC Group’s network of service stations and retail locations, with the transaction value automatically deducting from the customer’s balance in their Salik e-wallet. This is enabled through use of cameras with technology for Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR). This is the same trusted technology currently in use at over 25 parking locations — and soon expanding to over 127 locations. Seamless payments are powered by Salik’s e-wallet, and already available at key destinations such as Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall, Souq Al Bahar, Dubai Harbor, Miracle Garden, Marina Walk and others.

This collaboration represents a significant milestone in both companies’ digital transformation journeys. It aims to streamline the customer experience, improve operational efficiency, and reduce reliance on traditional payment methods. Additionally, the initiative supports Salik’s growing ancillary revenue streams.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, CEO of Salik Company, said: “Our collaboration with ENOC supports Salik’s broader strategy to drive digital transformation across the transportation and services sector. By introducing innovative, secure, and seamless payment methods, we aim to enhance convenience for customers and road users. This partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering advanced technologies that simplify transactions, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen Salik’s position as a key enabler of sustainable and intelligent mobility solutions across the Emirate of Dubai.”

Commenting on the agreement, His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said: “We are pleased to partner with Salik. This agreement represents a significant step towards enhancing the customer journey at our service stations. By leveraging Salik’s innovative technology and expertise, we aim to provide a seamless and convenient payment experience for our customers, while also exploring new opportunities to add value and strengthen our market position. We are confident that this partnership will deliver tangible results for both parties and our valued customers.”

The MoU outlines a framework for joint marketing campaigns to raise awareness of the new digital features, developed in line with the highest standards of security and data protection. Both organisations are also exploring opportunities to deepen their collaboration through a potential strategic partnership, focused on delivering greater value to their shared customer base. In addition, the agreement includes plans for joint technical integration and the phased rollout of smart payment solutions, with scope to expand Salik-powered services across the wider ENOC station network.

The agreement builds on Salik’s continued efforts to deliver intelligent, customer-centric mobility solutions. On 31 January, the company launched its variable tolling system, a major initiative aimed at improving traffic flow and enhancing the efficiency of Dubai’s wider transport infrastructure.

ENOC Group, meanwhile, continues to drive progress through a sustained focus on digital innovation, operational excellence, and customer-centric services. The Group remains committed to elevating the service experience across its network, in line with its vision to support the UAE’s broader transformation into a more advanced, connected, and future-ready economy

About Salik Company PJSC

The Company was established in its current form, as a public joint stock company in June 2022 pursuant to Law No. (12) of 2022. “Salik”, which means “seamless mobility” in Arabic, is Dubai’s exclusive toll gate operator and manages the Emirate of Dubai’s automatic toll gates utilising Radio-Frequency-Identification (RFID) and Automatic-Number-Plate-Recognition (ANPR) technologies. The Company currently operates 8 toll gates located at strategic junctures, especially on Sheikh Zayed Road, which is considered the main road in Dubai. In 2023, 593 million journeys were recorded through Salik’s toll gates, whether for residents commuting within the Emirate for their daily activities or for tourists visiting Dubai’s attractions. Under a 49-year concession agreement (ending in 2071), with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Salik has the exclusive right to operate existing and any future toll gates in Dubai.