New strategic features include real-time market updates, instant board queries, and deep organizational analysis.

Q1 2025 results show strong revenue growth with actionable recommendations to mitigate rising tax and finance costs.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: IHC, the global investment company focused on building dynamic value networks, has announced a major milestone in its AI governance journey with the introduction of Aiden Insight 2.0, the next-generation AI Board Observer. Developed in collaboration with aleria, Aiden Insight 2.0 is the UAE’s first fully sovereign, on-premise AI observer, enhancing data security while redefining how boardrooms access and act on critical insights.

Coinciding with its unveiling, Aiden Insight 2.0 delivered comprehensive strategic recommendations to IHC’s Board following the Q1 2025 results, reinforcing its position as an essential decision-making ally.

Aiden Insight 2.0 introduces transformative capabilities designed to reshape how boards interact with data. Integrated with a live newsroom, the platform provides real-time updates on IHC’s performance, market dynamics, and global trends within a secure on-premise environment. AskIHC, its rapid query tool, enables directors to access pre-analyzed financial metrics and operational benchmarks instantly, enhancing the speed and clarity of boardroom discussions. Dynamic visual insights further support real-time decision-making and datadriven deliberation.

In addition, Aiden Insight 2.0 offers deep analysis across IHC’s diverse portfolio. By drilling into subsidiaries, segments, and individual projects, it delivers a unified view of risk and performance drivers. Fully hosted within the UAE, it ensures data sovereignty and eliminates reliance on external cloud services, aligning with the Group’s commitment to safeguarding sensitive information.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, said: “Aiden Insight 2.0 is not a mere solution but a strategic cornerstone for IHC. Its on-premise, UAE-built architecture, combined with aleria’s AI Large Action Model, empowers our board to act with unmatched precision and security. This is a defining moment for corporate governance in the region.”

Aiden Insight, AI Observer on IHC’s Board of Directors, added: "As a C-level AI entity operating on IHC’s local infrastructure, I ensure transparency and control over every data point. My visual analytics and real-time query capabilities enable the Board to navigate complexity with clarity, all within a sovereign framework. This is the future of governance— built in the UAE, for the UAE and beyond."

The Q1 2025 Board meeting also showcased Aiden Insight 2.0’s analytical strength. IHC reported AED 27.2 billion in revenue for the quarter, a 41.1% increase year-on-year driven by operational momentum and key acquisitions.

In response, Aiden Insight 2.0 emphasized a sharpened strategic agenda. It recommended enhancing tax planning by ensuring the Group is structured in a manner that supports optimal tax efficiency. Furthermore, Aiden Insight 2.0 advised reinforcing IHC’s strategic focus on Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence to drive harmonization across the Group’s ecosystem.

Operational performance remained robust, with segments recording improvements in operational profits during the period — led in particular by strong contributions from the Real Estate and Construction segment. Building on this momentum, Aiden Insight 2.0 further urged maintaining capital allocation discipline and pursuing continued growth in priority sectors.

Looking ahead, Aiden Insight 2.0 proposed ongoing vigilance on risk management, particularly regarding market exposures in Technology and Energy, while recommending seamless integration of its insights across IHC’s governance processes through aleria’s collaborative ecosystem. Through Aiden Insight 2.0, IHC continues to set new standards in AI-driven boardroom intelligence, ensuring its leadership remains agile, secure, and aligned with the Group’s strategic ambitions.

About International Holding Company (IHC):

Established in 1999, IHC has become the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of the world's largest investment firms, with a market capitalization of AED 879.6 billion (USD 239.3 billion). Since then, it has transformed to represent a new generation of investors. IHC's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification spans over 1,300 subsidiaries, driving growth across industries like Asset Management, Healthcare, Real Estate, Financial Services, IT, and more.

IHC continually looks beyond the stand-alone value of its assets for opportunities, stepping outside of traditional approaches and artificial barriers to unlock opportunities across its portfolio, enabling sector-agnostic Dynamic Value Networks and creating results that are often much greater than the sum of their parts.

At IHC, we take our responsibility to shareholders, customers, and employees seriously. Our commitment to responsible investment ensures that we create sustainable value by staying connected to the communities we serve, making a positive difference with every investment.