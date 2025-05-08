Dubai, UAE - The automated penetration testing market was valued at roughly $3.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow rapidly, with forecasts estimating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 21% and 25%. By 2030, the sector is expected to reach approximately $9 to $10 billion. The broader penetration testing industry is also expanding, with projections indicating it will surpass $5.3 billion by 2027, according to MarketandMarket.

To support enterprises and government entities across the Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META) with identifying and validating vulnerabilities and reducing security gaps in real-time, CyberKnight has partnered with Ridge Security, the World’s First Al-powered Offensive Security Validation Platform. Ridge Security’s products incorporate advanced artificial intelligence to deliver security validation through automated penetration testing and breach and attack simulations.

RidgeBot uses advanced AI to autonomously perform multi-vector iterative attacks, conduct continuous penetration testing, and validate vulnerabilities with zero false positives. RidgeBot has been deployed by customers worldwide as a key element of their journey to evolve from traditional vulnerability management to Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM).

“Ridge Security’s core strength lies in delivering holistic, AI-driven security validation that enables organizations to proactively manage risk and improve operational performance,” said Hom Bahmanyar, Chief Enablement Officer at Ridge Security. “We are delighted to partner with CyberKnight to leverage their network of strategic partners, deep-rooted customer relations, and security expertise to accelerate our expansion plans in the region.”

“Our partnership with Ridge Security is a timely and strategic step, as 69% of organizations are now adopting AI-driven security for threat detection and prevention,” added Wael Jaber, Chief Strategy Officer at CyberKnight. “By joining forces, we enhance our ability to deliver automated, intelligent security validation solutions, reaffirming our commitment to empowering customers with resilient, future-ready cybersecurity across the region.”

About CyberKnight:

CyberKnight Technologies is a cybersecurity focused value-added-distributor (VAD), headquartered in Dubai, covering the Middle East with on-the-ground presence in all key Middle East markets. Our ZTX (Zero Trust Security) methodology, based on the Forrester framework, incorporates emerging and market-leading cybersecurity solutions that protect the entire attack surface, by leveraging AI, to help security teams at enterprise and government customers fortify breach detection, accelerate incident response & remediation, while addressing regulatory compliance. CyberKnight's Art of Cybersecurity Distribution methodology enables strategic partners to achieve greater market penetration, return-on-investment, and time-to-value.

About Ridge Security:

Ridge Security, a leader in AI-powered offensive security, is dedicated to bringing to market innovative cybersecurity products that empower enterprise CISOs and security teams to stay ahead of evolving threats. Our products incorporate advanced artificial intelligence to improve efficacy and efficiencies of security validations. Ridge Security offers an AI-powered security validation platform providing Automated Penetration Testing as well as Breach & Attack Simulation (BAS). Ridge Security is listed in Gartner’s Market Guide for Adversarial Exposure Validation (AEV) product category.