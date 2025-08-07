Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Kaspersky has introduced a new module on vishing (voice phishing) to its ASAP (Automated Security Awareness Platform), continuing its mission to build practical cyber-hygiene skills among employees across industries. The latest update addresses one of the most manipulative and growing types of social engineering, and teaches users how to recognize and respond to voice-based scams.

Vishing has become a major vector for corporate fraud. For example, AIB saw a 79% year-on-year increase in vishing attacks in early 2025, including a case where a business customer nearly lost €41,000 during a scam call. Additionally, in a notable case disclosed by Google and labeled UNC6040, attackers targeted Salesforce users at around 20 organizations via voice phishing, tricking employees into installing a fake app giving full access to corporate data.

Vishing is the fraudulent practice of convincing individuals to reveal personal information and bank details over the phone. The fraudulent scheme might start with an unusual e-mail, and while regular phishing emails ask the victim to follow a link, vishing emails ask that they urgently call the number provided in the email. Kaspersky experts emphasize that this method is used by cybercriminals because when people look at a phishing site, they have the time to think about their actions or notice signs that the page is not legitimate. But when victims talk on the phone, they are usually distracted and find it more difficult to focus. Under these circumstances, attackers do everything they can to further throw people off balance: rushing them, intimidating them and demanding that they urgently provide the needed information that helps them to steal money.

The new module within Kaspersky Automated Security Awareness Platform provides real-world case studies, interactive lessons, and practical scenarios to help users identify red flags and adopt safer communication habits. Alongside this release, Kaspersky ASAP now supports over 30 languages across all user interfaces and training materials, making cybersecurity awareness more accessible to global teams.

“As social engineering evolves, so must the way we educate people about it. Vishing is no longer just a threat to individuals – it’s increasingly being used to target organizations, leading to financial losses, data leaks, and reputational damage. Our new vishing module equips users with the knowledge to defend themselves against voice-based deception – a threat that is becoming increasingly sophisticated and personal. We help companies prepare their employees to recognize and resist this type of attack. Since vishing is often a gateway to more serious breaches, it’s vital to build awareness across a wide range of related topics,” said Tatyana Shumaylova, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Kaspersky Security Awareness.

