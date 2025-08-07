Sharjah: The Board of Directors of Sharjah Holding convened its second meeting of the year 2025, chaired by His Excellency Waleed Al Sayegh, Chairman of the Board. The meeting focused on reviewing operational activities, audited financial statements, and forward-looking studies, with the aim of advancing Sharjah Holding’s projects and achieving sustainable revenue through the company’s operations across the “Matajer” retail centres and its flagship real estate development, Al Zahia residential project fully integrated residential community offering a wide range of services.

The meeting also reviewed updates on ongoing projects, operational challenges, and proposed development plans for the upcoming phase. Discussions included key performance indicators (KPIs) and a set of recommendations aimed at enhancing efficiency and delivering added value to shareholders.

Waleed Al Sayegh stated:” Our partnership with Majid Al Futtaim Group enriches ideas and strategic plans, opens new horizons for the exchange of expertise and the development of innovative business models, and contributes to enhancing the competitiveness of our real estate and commercial projects—aligning with the aspirations of the Emirate of Sharjah and supporting its long-term economic vision.”

Mr. Waleed Al Hashemi CEO of Sharjah Holding, commented:

“At Sharjah Holding, we are committed to placing people at the heart of every project and initiative. This approach is in alignment with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. We aim to embed quality of life as a central pillar of development, while proactively working to create a service-oriented environment that meets the evolving needs of the community.”

Al Zahia community comprises approximately 3.7k residential units, all designed in accordance with the highest international standards of environmental sustainability. Al Zahia is the first residential real estate development in the UAE and the wider Middle East to receive the prestigious BREEAM certification for residential communities.

It is worth noting that Sharjah Holding is the result of a strategic partnership between Majid Al Futtaim Properties and Sharjah Asset Management – the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah. Established in 2008 as a real estate development company focused on community-oriented projects, Sharjah Holding contributes to the economic growth of the emirate and enhances the quality of life and well-being of its residents by developing communities that offer high living standards and strong investment value.