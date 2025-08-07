London, United Kingdom: Chedid Capital is expanding and diversifying its presence in Europe with the launch of Momentum Risk Solutions UK a Managing General Agent (MGA) based in London, United Kingdom.

Offering a diversified insurance and consultancy portfolio across the GCC, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, the Group has been investing in this expansion over the past year, welcoming industry experts to Momentum Risk Solutions UK's leadership team in specialty segments such as financial institutions and political violence, among others.

“Our expansion into London builds on years of experience in some of the most complex and fast-evolving risk landscapes in the Middle East and Africa. These are environments that have sharpened our agility, deepened our technical expertise, and pushed us to design solutions that are both robust and adaptable across borders. As we grow into Europe, we bring with us this ability to navigate uncertainty, backed by a broader reinsurance network that allows us to deliver value in highly specialized lines and segments,” comments Edward Traboulsi, CEO of Momentum.

