London, United Kingdom – Territory Studio, the global creative studio known for its iconic visuals and world-building across games, film, and immersive media, today announces the studio’s expansion into Saudi Arabia. On 8 July 2025, Savvy Games Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UK-based Territory, to accelerate Saudi Arabia’s creative capabilities and establish a regional presence.

As part of its expansion, Territory Studio will incorporate in Saudi Arabia in 2025, and plans to open a new Riyadh facility in the next year to support developers across Saudi Arabia and the MENA region. The studio will offer co-development,, asset creation, cinematics, UI/UX, trailers, and in-game branding, building on Territory’s reputation for immersive design and narrative-driven visual storytelling.

“At Territory, we’ve always been driven by a desire to explore new ideas, technologies, and cultures through design,” said David Sheldon-Hicks, Co-Founder, Territory Studio. “Saudi Arabia presents an exciting opportunity to collaborate with forward-thinking partners, and Riyadh is steadily establishing itself as a growing centre for creativity, gaming, and esports. Through this partnership with Savvy, we’re not just expanding our footprint, we’re contributing to the development of a vibrant creative ecosystem in the region.

The actions outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy and grow the Kingdom’s position as a leader in gaming and digital content. As part of the partnership, Territory has committed to hiring a team in the region over the next three years, with a focus on hands-on training, mentoring, and community engagement. Working alongside Savvy Games Group, the studio will also contribute to building creative capacity across the wider ecosystem, supporting both local talent and regional development.

“Territory Studio brings a unique creative perspective to our growing ecosystem, and we’re excited to support their expansion into Riyadh,” said Dr. Nika Nour, SVP and Head of International Business Development at Savvy Games Group. “This partnership reflects our shared ambition to grow Saudi Arabia’s gaming and esports sector, create new jobs, and help shape a dynamic environment for creative talent to thrive”

This marks Territory Studio’s first Middle East location, joining a global presence that includes London, San Francisco, Vancouver, Los Angeles, and Barcelona. The new Riyadh studio will act as both a creative production hub and a collaborative bridge, giving Saudi-based teams access to world-class visual and technical support while enabling global clients to tap into local talent.

About Savvy Games Group

Savvy Games Group (“Savvy”) was formed with a mission to drive long-term growth and innovation in the games and esports industry. Backed by its shareholder, the Public Investment Fund, Savvy deploys capital over long-term horizons through acquisitions, investments, and business ventures. By expanding its portfolio and growing the games and esports ecosystem, it is shaping the future of the sector on a global scale. As Saudi Arabia’s National Champion for Games and Esports, Savvy is also

focused on developing the sector’s domestic ecosystem. For more information, visit www.savvygames.com.

About Territory Studio

Territory Studio is a creative specialist that draws on expertise in narrative-led creative design to imagine, realise and build new worlds. What ties our work together is a love of craft and creativity, a passion for story, and a designer’s eye for problem-solving. What sets us apart is a uniquely refined design intelligence, near-future expertise, and a team of ambitious, focused, and proactive cross-disciplinary creatives. We use the power of imagination to realise New Worlds. For more information, visit www.territorystudio.com.