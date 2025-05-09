ESG strengthens regional growth strategy through subsidiary expansion into Saudi Arabia

Move supports ESG’s broader vision of deepening presence in high-potential markets

New Saudi branch to meet growing demand for premium fit-out solutions

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Stallions Group (ADX: ESG), the leading conglomerate operating across the Workforce Solutions, Construction and Real Estate sectors, and a subsidiary of International Holding Company (ADX: IHC), today announced the expansion of its subsidiary Decovision into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the launch of a new branch.

Decovision is a premier provider of interior design, fit-out contracting and engineering services. The launch of the new branch reflects Decovision’s ongoing commitment to bringing world-class design and turnkey interior solutions closer to its clients in the Kingdom.

The Saudi market, driven by ambitious national transformation programs and growing demand for premium lifestyle and commercial spaces, presents a robust opportunity for growth and innovation. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in Decovision’s regional growth journey, reinforcing its presence across the GCC and supporting the Group’s broader vision of regional and international expansion.

Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri - Chairman of ESG, stated: “We are excited to establish a strong operational presence in Saudi Arabia, a market that aligns perfectly with our growth ambitions and service capabilities.”

Kayed Ali Khorma - CEO of ESG, added: “Our new branch will enable us to better serve our clients, contribute to landmark projects, and support the Kingdom’s vision of building a diversified and dynamic economy.”

This move comes as part of Emirates Stallions Group’s long-term strategy to strengthen its subsidiaries’ footprint and capabilities, enabling them to capture new opportunities and enhance value creation across diverse markets.

Established in 2003, Decovision boasts over 40 professional engineers under its management and operates a state-of-the-art factory, positioning itself as a leader in delivering high-quality interior solutions. The company has successfully executed prestigious projects such as the Presidential Palace, Royal Atlantis Hotel, Mandarin Oriental Hotel, and Edition Hotel & Hilton Conrad Hotel, along with a distinguished portfolio of other landmark developments across the region.

About Emirates Stallions Group (ESG)

Emirates Stallions Group, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), is a leading provider of Manpower Supply, Workers & Staff Accommodation solutions, as well as Landscaping & Agriculture, Real Estate Development, Engineering Project Management and associated services to Construction, Development & Hospitality. With this holistic approach, ESG provides public and private entities as well as investors with comprehensive solutions at every phase of the project. Since it was established in 2008, the Abu Dhabi-based ESG has witnessed remarkable growth and expanded its activities to global markets across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. True to its vision to “Be a leading force in building a resilient future,” ESG has placed itself at the center of the UAE’s economic boom, stressing its core values of “integrating for impact, creativity, adaptability, and driving client success.” With total assets of AED 3.68 billion as of 31 March 2025, the Group is set for phenomenal growth both inside the UAE and abroad.

www.esguae.com

About International Holding Company (IHC):

Established in 1999, IHC has become the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of the world's largest investment firms, with a market capitalization of AED 879.6 billion (USD 239.3 billion). Since then, it has transformed to represent a new generation of investors. IHC's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification spans over 1,300 subsidiaries, driving growth across industries like Asset Management, Healthcare, Real Estate, Financial Services, IT, and more.

IHC continually looks beyond the stand-alone value of its assets for opportunities, stepping outside of traditional approaches and artificial barriers to unlock opportunities across its portfolio, enabling sector-agnostic Dynamic Value Networks and creating results that are often much greater than the sum of their parts.

At IHC, we take our responsibility to shareholders, customers, and employees seriously. Our commitment to responsible investment ensures that we create sustainable value by staying connected to the communities we serve, making a positive difference with every investment.

www.ihcuae.com