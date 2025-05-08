Dubai, UAE: Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, has announced the launch of its new Business Banking Diamond account. The account is a premium and bespoke offering crafted to deliver a superlative banking experience for the sophisticated financial needs of high-value Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and established businesses.

The launch was announced at an exclusive event held recently at the Armani Hotel – Burj Khalifa in Dubai. As a bank actively serving more than 40,000 SMEs - with one in 15 SMEs banking with Emirates Islamic’s business banking segment - the new account goes beyond traditional banking to deliver a seamless blend of financial mastery, privileged access and lifestyle elevation. This new account reflects the bank’s commitment to excellence and empowering SMEs while contributing to the UAE’s thriving business ecosystem.

The Business Banking Diamond account offers a comprehensive suite of services and benefits designed to provide unparalleled support and convenience to growing businesses. The new account includes priority access across all Bank channels, a unique metal Visa Signature Debit Card with high withdrawal and POS limits, airport lounge access, car rental discounts globally and much more. Business Banking Diamond customers can also enjoy exclusive banking support with a dedicated Relationship Manager and a Trade & FX advisor as well as preferential pricing on the bank’s products and services.

Farid AlMulla, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Islamic, said: "We are delighted to launch the new Business Banking Diamond account, a value proposition that reflects our unwavering commitment to providing innovative and tailored solutions to our valued business clients. We understand the unique challenges faced by high-growth SMEs, and this account is specifically designed to empower them with the tools and support they need to achieve their ambitions."

Mohammad Kamran Wajid, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Emirates Islamic, said: "With the launch of the Business Banking Diamond account, Emirates Islamic is setting a new standard of bespoke business banking services in the UAE. Designed to meet the evolving needs of high-growth enterprises, this proposition combines personalised relationship management with a suite of exclusive benefits - assisting our clients to focus on scaling their businesses with confidence.”

Mohamed Al Hadi, Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic, added: "The Business Banking Diamond account demonstrates our dedication to providing tailored solutions for businesses. Our clients expect more than just traditional banking. They seek a trusted partner who understands their ambitions and lifestyle. The Business Banking Diamond account reflects our vision to deliver relationship driven experiences to navigate the complexities of the modern financial landscape. This launch is testimony to our commitment as a strategic enabler in the SME ecosystem, a vital engine of the UAE economy."

Additional information on features and benefits:

Priority and Dedicated Support:

Priority treatment at branches, call center and Business Banking centers Dedicated Relationship Manager, Trade & FX advisor & Service representative to assist with daily banking needs

Dedicated Call Center

Free Chequebooks

Free WPS Salary Transfer

Up to 20 transactions free in a month at the teller

Cash Management Suite

Lifestyle Benefits:

Visa Signature Debit Card (Metal Card)

Higher withdrawal & POS limits

Concierge services

Lounge Access

Hospitality Discounts

Exclusive Invitations & experiences

Airport Meet & Greet

Car Rental discounts

E-Sim data bundles

Business Assistance and Protection:

Global Assistance

Multi-Trip Insurance

Extended Warranty

Emergency Medical & Travel Assistance

About Emirates Islamic:

Emirates Islamic (DFM: EIB), part of Emirates NBD Group, is a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE. Established in 2004 as Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank has established itself as a major player in the highly competitive financial services sector in the UAE.

Emirates Islamic offers a comprehensive range of Shariah-compliant products and services across the Personal, Business and Corporate banking spectrum with a network of 40 branches and 229 ATMs/CDMs across the UAE. In the fast-growing area of online and mobile banking, the bank is an innovator, being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch a mobile banking app and offer Apple Pay, as well as being the first Islamic bank in the world to launch Chat Banking services for customers via WhatsApp.

Emirates Islamic has consistently received local and international awards, in recognition of its strong record of performance and innovation in banking. Emirates Islamic was recognized as ‘Best Overall Islamic Bank’ and ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ at the Islamic Finance News Awards 2024. The Bank was also named the ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ at the prestigious Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2024.