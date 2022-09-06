Dubai, United Arab Emirates

emt Distribution, a major IT & IT Security product distributor based on security, IT Management, and analytic solutions, has announced an enhanced partnership with Crashtest Security DAST vulnerability scanner helping you automate your security scanning and achieve protection at DevOps speed

Crashtest Security is a SaaS-based security vulnerability scanner allowing agile development teams to ensure continuous security before every release.

“Application Security has always been critical and considered to be difficult to manage- We bust that myth by introducing Crashtest Security, a fully automated application pen-testing tool which keeps the organization safe from threats by continues scanning. We are excited to announce our strategic global alliance with Crashtest security to help our customer across the Middle East and Africa via our robust channel fraternity.” says Mir Hamid Ali – BU Head, emt Distribution

" We are thrilled to partner with emt Technology Distribution and introduce Crashtest Security’s automated pen testing tool to the region and make continuous security a go to approach to agile development." adds Felix Brombacher, Co-founder & Managing Director-Crashtest Security.

About Crashtest Security:

Our state-of-the-art dynamic application security testing (DAST) solution integrates seamlessly with your dev environment and protects multi-page and JavaScript apps and microservices and APIs.

Know more - https://crashtest-security.com/

About emt Distribution

emt Distribution is a value-added distributor and vendor representative with a presence in Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Philippines, UAE and South Africa. emt offers cybersecurity and ICT management solutions. emt Distribution assists channel partners, MSPs and MSSPs to deliver cyber security solutions their customers need. emt offers pre and post-sales support, channel development, engaged sales processes and marketing assistance for both vendors and channel partners.

Know more: www.emtmeta.com

Media Contact

emt Distribution

Varsha Krishnamurthy

v.k@emtmeta.com