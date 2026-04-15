Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: EMSTEEL (ADX: EMSTEEL) (“the Group”), one of the largest publicly traded steel and building materials manufacturers in the region, has been recognised as a 2026 Steel Sustainability Champion by the World Steel Association for the third consecutive year, making it the only steel company in the MENA region to receive this distinction and further reinforcing its position as a global leader in sustainable steelmaking, low-carbon steel, and industrial decarbonisation.

The announcement was made during the Steel Sustainability Champions Award Ceremony, held as part of the World Steel Association’s Special General Meeting of the Board of Members 2026 in Berlin, Germany. The awards recognise companies demonstrating exceptional commitment to sustainable development and best practices across the global steel industry.

This milestone reflects EMSTEEL’s continued efforts in embedding sustainability across its operations. In a year defined by execution, the Group advanced its decarbonisation roadmap, scaled innovative technologies, and strengthened operational performance across both its steel and cement businesses, translating long-term strategy into measurable results.

In 2025, EMSTEEL delivered a 34% reduction in absolute emissions compared to its 2019 baseline, while continuing to improve emissions intensity across its operations. The Group recorded its lowest emissions intensity levels since 2019, reaching 0.637 tCO₂e per tonne of steel and 0.638 tCO₂e per tonne of cementitious material, demonstrating its ability to decouple growth from emissions through sustained efficiency improvements.

The achievement was supported by EMSTEEL’s strong focus on energy optimisation, clean electricity integration, and the advancement of carbon capture and circular economy solutions. Clean energy played an increasingly central role, with 88.7% of total electricity consumption in the steel business and 28.6% in the cement business covered by clean energy certificates, substantially reducing Scope 2 emissions on a market-based basis. At the same time, carbon capture continued to make meaningful contributions to reducing Scope 1 emissions, while targeted energy efficiency programmes delivered both environmental and economic value, reflecting EMSTEEL’s approach of advancing decarbonisation alongside strong operational performance.

Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO of EMSTEEL, said: “Being recognised once again as a worldsteel Sustainability Champion reflects the tangible progress we are making in advancing lower-carbon steel production. Sustainability is at the core of how we operate, innovate, and grow, and this milestone reinforces the strength and consistency of our approach.”

He added: “In 2025, we moved from ambition to execution, advancing key decarbonisation initiatives while maintaining strong operational performance. As we continue this journey, our focus remains on delivering practical and scalable solutions that support the transition to lower-carbon industries and create long-term value for our stakeholders.”

The Group also continued to lead on industrial innovation, advancing initiatives that position it at the forefront of low-carbon steelmaking. This includes the launch of its first Electric Process Gas Heater (ePGH), progress on green hydrogen initiatives, and the scaling of circular solutions that convert industrial by-products into valuable low-carbon inputs through EMSTEEL’s TrueGreen framework. Together, these efforts contribute to a more sustainable and resilient industrial ecosystem.

Beyond its operational achievements, EMSTEEL remains actively engaged in global sustainability efforts. Through its role as Co-Chair of the Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation, the Group continues to collaborate with international partners to accelerate the transition to cleaner industrial systems and contribute to the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 ambitions.