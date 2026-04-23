Abu Dhabi, UAE - EMSTEEL Group (ADX: EMSTEEL), one of the region’s largest publicly traded integrated steel and building materials manufacturers, has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the resilience of the UAE market by maintaining pricing discipline across key domestic steel and building materials products, including reinforcing steel bars, while ensuring a reliable supply to customers nationwide. This step reinforces EMSTEEL’s commitment to prioritising stable domestic supply, supporting customers, partners, and the broader economy.

By maintaining pricing, EMSTEEL demonstrates responsiveness to market needs, actively supporting the uninterrupted delivery of material for national infrastructure and development projects, minimising the risk of disruption of residential construction activity across the country, and enabling continued industrial growth. EMSTEEL is able to leverage its integrated operations in the UAE and strong logistics capabilities to ensure reliable delivery.

Commenting on the decision, Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO of EMSTEEL, said: “As a national industrial champion, EMSTEEL remains committed to strengthening the UAE’s resilience by ensuring supply stability. Maintaining our pricing during this period reflects our long-term approach and our responsibility to support national development and ensure project continuity across the UAE.”

EMSTEEL serves a wide range of customers across the UAE and international markets, supplying high quality steel and building materials products to major infrastructure, industrial, and construction projects. The company continues to monitor market conditions closely while maintaining operational flexibility and prioritising uninterrupted supply.

About EMSTEEL

EMSTEEL is a public joint stock company (ADX: EMSTEEL) and the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer. The Group leverages cutting-edge technologies to supply both the local market and over 70 international markets with high-quality finished products, creating a one-stop shop for the manufacturing and construction sectors.

EMSTEEL is committed to contributing to the UAE's industrial strategy ‘Operation 300 billion’ by delivering market-leading products to support local industries, creating job opportunities for UAE Nationals, and enhancing its sustainable practices. The Group is a global leader in low-carbon steel production and is aligned with the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, EMSTEEL operates 14 state-of-the-art plants, with a production capacity of 3.5 million tonnes of steel and 4.6 million tonnes of cement annually, contributing to the nation’s most iconic projects.

EMSTEEL is majority owned by ADQ, an active sovereign investor with a focus on critical infrastructure and supply chains.

For more information, please visit our website: www.emsteel.com.