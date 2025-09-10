Cutting Over 2,200 Tonnes of CO₂ Annually and Accelerating Industrial Decarbonisation

Abu Dhabi, UAE: EMSTEEL Group (ADX: EMSTEEL), one of the largest publicly traded steel and building materials manufacturers in the region, has announced a landmark partnership with global technology leader Danieli to launch the first Electric Process Gas Heater (ePGH) pilot for the steel sector. The initiative marks a pivotal step in EMSTEEL’s decarbonisation roadmap, reinforcing its leadership in the region’s transition to low-emission industrial processes.

The ePGH pilot replaces conventional gas-fired heaters with an electric alternative at EMSTEEL’s DRI plants, eliminating over 2,200 tons of CO₂ annually using green electricity. This innovation directly supports EMSTEEL’s commitment to reducing emissions by 40% by 2030 in its steel business division and represents a critical step in its broader green steel strategy.

Engineered in close collaboration with Danieli’s R&D division, the system has undergone rigorous simulation, testing, and modelling to ensure optimal performance under industrial conditions. Starting with a 1.3 MW pilot phase, the project sets the foundation for scaling up to a 22.7 MW system that could redefine how thermal processes are decarbonised across the steel industry.

This pilot is not only a first in the global steel sector but also a scalable model for future retrofits. By replacing fossil-fuel-based heat sources with clean electric alternatives, EMSTEEL is creating a tangible pathway toward net-zero operations.

Engineer Saeed Ghumran Saeed Al Remeithi, Group CEO of EMSTEEL, stated: “At EMSTEEL, we are committed to shaping the future of sustainable manufacturing. By adopting scalable clean technologies, we accelerate our sustainable steel strategy and strengthen the UAE’s position as a global hub for industrial innovation. Our goal is to deliver industrial solutions that create lasting positive impact for the environment, the economy, and future generations.”

This milestone reaffirms EMSTEEL’s leadership in sustainable manufacturing and underscores our commitment to advancing a low-carbon future for the UAE and beyond. The company has already made substantial progress, having reduced its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions intensity by 23%. As of 2023, EMSTEEL’s total Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions stood at 4.5 million tonnes of CO₂, marking a significant step forward in its journey toward net-zero.

About EMSTEEL

EMSTEEL is a public joint stock company (ADX: EMSTEEL) and the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer. The Group leverages cutting-edge technologies to supply both the local market and over 70 international markets with high-quality finished products, creating a one-stop shop for the manufacturing and construction sectors.

EMSTEEL is committed to contributing to the UAE's industrial strategy ‘Operation 300 billion’ by delivering market-leading products to support local industries, creating job opportunities for UAE Nationals, and enhancing its sustainable practices. The Group is a global leader in low-carbon steel production and is aligned with the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, EMSTEEL operates 16 state-of-the-art plants, with a production capacity of 3.5 million tonnes of steel and 4.6 million tonnes of cement annually, fuelling the nation’s most iconic projects.

EMSTEEL is majority owned by ADQ, an active sovereign investor with a focus on critical infrastructure and supply chains.

For more information, please visit our website: www.emsteel.com.