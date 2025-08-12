ResponsibleSteel™ is the steel industry’s first global multi-stakeholder standard and certification initiative

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: EMSTEEL (ADX: EMSTEEL) (“the Group”), one of the largest publicly traded steel and building materials manufacturers in the region, announced today its steel business unit (Emirates Steel Industries, part of EMSTEEL Group) has officially become the first company in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to receive ResponsibleSteel™ Core Site Certification. This milestone marks a transformative step for both the company and the region in advancing sustainable, transparent, and low-carbon steel production in line with global standards.

The ResponsibleSteel certification was awarded following an extensive audit conducted by CARES, an internationally recognised certification body. The assessment rigorously evaluated Emirates Steel Industries, part of EMSTEEL Group’s performance, against a comprehensive set of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria, reflecting the highest standards of ethical business conduct and environmental responsibility. This achievement highlights EMSTEEL’s industry leadership and reinforces its role as a catalyst for positive change in the global steel sector.

This certification follows another major recognition, as EMSTEEL was recently named a 2025 Steel Sustainability Champion by the World Steel Association (worldsteel), becoming the only company in the MENA region to earn this prestigious distinction for the second consecutive year. Together, these accolades reflect EMSTEEL’s consistent leadership and concrete action in advancing sustainable steel practices.

Engineer Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group Chief Executive Officer, EMSTEEL, said: “Achieving the ResponsibleSteel certification is a proud milestone for us and is a testament to our relentless commitment to sustainability, innovation and responsible growth. As the first company in the MENA region to meet this global benchmark, we’re proud to continue driving national advanced manufacturing goals, while setting industry benchmarks for decarbonising the steel value chain.”

Annie Heaton, Chief Executive Officer of ResponsibleSteel, said: “The certification of EMSTEEL marks the arrival of ResponsibleSteel certification in the MENA region and sets an important benchmark for the region’s steel industry. The site certification recognises EMSTEEL's established governance systems, as well as transparent engagement with a wide range of stakeholders. As a region that plays a growing role in the global steel supply chain, the MENA region is poised to become an important piece of the puzzle in the industry’s transition. This certification not only shows that sustainability standards can be applied effectively across different regions but also reflects the sustained progress being made by companies like EMSTEEL. We look forward to continuing our work with EMSTEEL and other regional leaders on the journey to a more responsible steel value chain.”

Lee Brankley, Chief Executives Officer of CARES, said: “EMSTEEL has demonstrated exceptional leadership in meeting ResponsibleSteel’s rigorous ESG standards. We commend their proactive approach and commitment to continuous improvement. As the first MENA-based company to receive ResponsibleSteel™ certification, EMSTEEL is setting a new benchmark for the region and reaffirming its role as a leader in responsible industry transformation. This achievement not only strengthens EMSTEEL’s position on the global stage but also contributes to the UAE’s broader vision for sustainable economic development and climate action.”

