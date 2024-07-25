Ebdaa Bahrain Microfinance Company participated in the recent Career Fair organized by Ahlia University, where it provided students and fresh graduates with an introduction to its qualification programs, training initiatives, and job opportunities. Additionally, it highlighted the academic studies and relevant professional certifications in the field of microfinance it offers worldwide.

During this participation, Ebdaa was honoured by Mr. Jamil bin Mohammad Ali Humaidan, Minister of Labour, reflecting the company commitment to supporting the government's and civil society's efforts in advocating for the support and care of youth. It aims to provide them with all the necessary opportunities to explore a diverse range of educational, training, and employment options that align with their abilities and potential.

On this occasion, Dr. Khalid Al-Ghazzawi, CEO of Ebdaa Microfinance Company, expressed his pride in the company's participation alongside more than 70 Bahraini ministries, institutions, and companies at the Career Fair in Ahlia University. He highlighted the introduction of Ebdaa’s comprehensive and specialized programs, which encompass practical training opportunities, theoretical education, and accredited certifications aimed at developing the skills of students and graduates. These initiatives aim to empower them with the necessary experiences and skills to enter the job market.

Dr. Al-Ghazzawi further emphasized that the company's participation in this fair is in line with Ebdaa's dedication to supporting national efforts in the Kingdom of Bahrain aimed at supporting the youth, providing them with all the necessary opportunities to explore a wide variety of qualification, training, and employment options that align with their abilities and potential. This commitment ensures their contribution to the journey of national development and prosperity.

For more details, please contact:

Manama/Main Branch 17381000 - Hamad Town 17440551

info@ ebdaabank.com www.ebdaabank.com