Dubai, UAE: Driven by its commitment to advancing the global district cooling sector, Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, is participating in the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) Winter Conference and Exhibition 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, from January 31, to February 4, 2026.

Empower’s participation in this global event, led by H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, reflects its pivotal role in advancing the district cooling sector and its commitment to staying abreast of the latest developments, including emerging pathways and smart, sustainable technologies and solutions shaping the industry.

“Our participation in this global event provides an effective platform for exchanging expertise with leading international institutions and companies, and for gaining insight into the latest practices and advanced technologies that help accelerate the transition towards more efficient and sustainable cooling systems, in line with global efforts to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions. Empower remains committed to participation in specialised international conferences and forums, reflecting its leading role in the district cooling sector and its established partnership with ASHRAE. This aims to drive scientific and technological progress in this vital sector and promote adoption of the environmentally friendly district cooling solutions globally, supporting sustainable development pathways and keeping pace with future transformations in the energy industry,” said H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar.

Empower is keen to participate in the ASHRAE Conference and Exhibition annually, one of the world’s leading events specialising in refrigeration, heating, and air conditioning systems. The event attracts delegates and experts from around the globe each year and features a comprehensive professional programme that includes panel discussions, workshops, training sessions, and specialised seminars organised by ASHRAE.

Empower and ASHRAE share a well-established partnership through which they collaborate to advance progress in the global district cooling sector across several areas. This includes cooperation in the development of the third-generation District Cooling Systems through advanced and innovative scientific research, as well as the development of a unified and globally approved District Cooling Standard, which will be adopted by various countries.