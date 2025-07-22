Dubai, UAE: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, has commenced supplying its district cooling services to the first phase of the Al Habtoor Tower project, the world’s largest residential icon, spanning 3,517,313 square feet. Empower stated that all phases of the district cooling connection to the project are scheduled for completion by the end of 2027, with a total cooling capacity reaching 7,200 refrigeration tons (RT), equivalent to nearly 75% of the peak cooling demand of Burj Khalifa.

This follows the agreement signed between Empower and Al Habtoor Group in April 2024, to supply the Al Habtoor Tower project with Empower’s world-class district cooling services from its Business Bay district cooling project.

Empower confirmed that it will deliver district cooling services through advanced systems designed to maximise energy efficiency and minimise carbon emissions. The distribution network for the project has been engineered in line with leading environmental standards.

“The scale and diversity of Empower’s portfolio reflect our steadfast commitment to delivering the highest standards of quality and reliability to customers across all sectors. We remain dedicated to providing sustainable cooling solutions that keep pace with Dubai’s rapid urban and population growth, support its environmental vision, and align with the UAE’s broader objectives of conserving natural resources, advancing a green economy, and achieving carbon neutrality,” said H.E. Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

“We take pride in our partnership with Al Habtoor Group to deliver our industry-leading services to the Al Habtoor Tower. This collaboration stands as a testament to the growing confidence in Empower’s expertise and capabilities in supporting landmark developments that shape the emirate’s urban landscape. We remain committed to expanding our operations and playing an active role in advancing the sustainability of Dubai’s real estate sector,” he added.

He further emphasised that Empower will continue its expansion efforts while adopting advanced technologies within a strategic framework focused on planned sustainable development. This approach aligns with the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which aim to position the emirate as a global hub for the green economy and the city with the world’s lowest carbon footprint by 2050.

Al Habtoor Tower stands out as one of the most iconic urban developments in Empower’s portfolio. Rising at 350 meters, the tower comprises 87 floors and 1,701 residential units, complemented by a range of luxury amenities. It is expected to house up to 5,000 residents.

Empower provides environmentally friendly district cooling services to all projects of Al Habtoor City, including a collection of luxury international hotels and mixed-use residential towers. This strategic partnership underscores the growing confidence in Empower as a leading provider of energy-efficient cooling solutions, aligned with the ambitions of major real estate developments to reduce energy consumption and reduce their carbon footprint.