Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer: Empower’s consistent profitability reflects the strength of its business model and the efficiency of its operational strategies.

Ahmad Bin Shafar: Dubai has witnessed a construction boom that has opened broad opportunities for investment and business growth.

Dubai, UAE: The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, held with a quorum of 85% of the company’s paid-up share capital, approved the Board of Directors’ proposal to distribute cash dividends of AED 437.5 million (4.375 fils per share equivalent to 43.75% of the company’s paid-up capital) to shareholders for second half of the year 2025.

The Annual General Meeting of Empower was held today, Thursday (26 March 2026), at Kempinski The Boulevard Dubai, chaired by HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and attended by H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO, along with members of the Board of Directors of Empower. During the meeting, the company’s shareholders approved various items on the agenda and ratified the company’s performance report and financial statements for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2025.

Empower, which is listed on the Dubai Financial Market under the symbol (DFM symbol: EMPOWER, ISIN: AEE01134E227), reported record financial results for the year ended 31 December 2025. The company recorded revenues of AED 3.42 billion during 2025, the highest since its listing, with net profit after tax reaching AED 1.004 billion, while EBITDA rose to AED 1.65 billion. The approved dividends will be distributed in accordance with Empower’s dividend distribution policy.

In 2025, Empower distributed cash dividends of AED 875 million in two equal installments of AED 437.5 million each in April and October. This distribution comes in line with its commitment to distribute AED 875 million annually in dividends to shareholders.

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of Empower, said: “In line with the vision of the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, to raise the economic and service levels of the Emirate, Empower achieved record revenues of AED 3.42 billion with unprecedented net profits of AED 1.004 billion for the year 2025, while profits before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased to AED 1.65 billion, reflecting our ability to maintain strong profit margins through operational efficiency. These achievements are a testament to the development efforts undertaken by the company to expand its services and enhance its efficiency across the Emirate of Dubai.”

“Empower’s strong performance reflects the strength of its business model and the efficiency of its operational strategies, underscoring its ability to deliver sustainable value to shareholders. The company continues to strengthen its position as a key partner in developing Dubai’s district cooling ecosystem by expanding its services and enhancing operational efficiencies. Empower also focuses on developing its district cooling infrastructure and adopting the latest global technologies in this field, ensuring the delivery of reliable and highly efficient services that support the company’s sustainable growth and reinforce its role in the emirate’s urban development,” added Al Tayer.

His Excellency reaffirmed shareholders’ confidence in Empower’s strategies and future plans, reiterating the company’s commitment to well-planned development initiatives and to advancing its focus on delivering consistent performance that ensures sustainable long-term success.

“Empower draws inspiration for its expansion and development from Dubai’s continuous progress and the emirate’s ongoing development journey. Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the emirate has witnessed a construction boom that has opened broad opportunities for investment and business growth. This momentum has led to increased demand for district cooling and energy services, creating new investment opportunities in the utilities sector. Empower has responded to this demand through expansion projects and the development of innovative service solutions to ensure reliability and high efficiency. The company has achieved notable success in fulfilling this role, reflected in another successful year that contributes to opening new horizons for investment and development in the future,” said Bin Shafar.