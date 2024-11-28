Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, has set another global milestone by achieving a second Guinness World Record within just two months. This latest recognition is for the Largest Cooling Plant Coverage (Number of buildings) for Empower's Business Bay district cooling project in Dubai. The project currently serves 188 buildings, including residential, commercial, hospitality, and other facilities.

The Business Bay district cooling project is one of the largest district energy projects globally, with an ultimate capacity of 451,540 refrigeration tons (RT). The project includes 9 district cooling plants (4 of which are currently operational and two are in the design stage) to meet the cooling demand of a total of 325 existing and upcoming buildings. Empower currently serves 188 multi-use buildings and skyscrapers across Business Bay, Sheikh Zayed Road, and the Dubai Water Canal through a single distribution pipeline network of 52.4 kilometers. The plants are equipped with advanced thermal energy storage (TES) technologies operate using treated sewage effluent (TSE), along with other advanced and innovative technologies.

Empower stated that the latest achievement marks the second record-breaking milestone for its Business Bay district cooling project. Previously, the company was recognized for the Highest Capacity District Cooling Plant (DCS) for the project with a total connected capacity of 241,272 RT.

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, stated: "This certification is a global accolade for Empower, made possible by the dedication of our engineering, technical, and administrative teams. We work tirelessly around the clock to deliver our services that meet the highest standards of efficiency and quality, in alignment with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai. We will continue to provide world-class district cooling services, as we believe our success reflects the nation's success as a whole. We are moving forward confidently, preparing for the next 50 years and building a sustainable future, in line with the UAE Centennial 2071 goal to make the UAE the best country in the world by 2071."

Bin Shafar emphasized that this new achievement reinforces Empower's global leadership in the district cooling sector and reflects its commitment to innovation and sustainability in its services. He highlighted that achieving the Guinness World Records represents a pivotal milestone in the company’s history and strengthens Dubai’s position as a global leader in environmental protection and resource sustainability. It also celebrates Empower’s pioneering role in developing and delivering sustainable district cooling systems and services.