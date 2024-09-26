The collaboration will provide PerkinElmer broader market access while diversifying Emphor DLAS’s service capabilities.

Emphor DLAS, a subsidiary of Centena Group and a leading laboratory equipment supplier in the UAE, has partnered with PerkinElmer, a global leader in analytical and enterprise solutions, to introduce PerkinElmer’s analytical solutions in the UAE and Qatar markets.

This collaboration positions Emphor DLAS as the official distributor of PerkinElmer’s products and services in atomic spectroscopy, chromatography, hyphenated techniques, mass spectrometry, molecular spectroscopy and thermal analysis. These solutions will cater to the requirements of diverse industries, including pharmaceuticals, chemical, food, power, oil, environmental sciences etc.,

The association will enhance Emphor DLAS’s capacity to deliver state-of-the-art solutions and expand its existing portfolio of analytical instruments, enabling it to serve larger customer segments, all while extending PerkinElmer’s market reach.

Nilesh Korgaonkar, CEO at Emphor DLAS said: “Ease of use, efficiency, high performance, and accuracy of results are critical to successful labs. We are pleased to partner with PerkinElmer, who offers analytical solutions to Pharma, Food, Industrial and Applied market segments."

Emphor DLAS and PerkinElmer further co-partnered in the ARABLAB exhibition in Dubai.

Armando Spisso, Managing Director of Middle East, Africa and Europe at PerkinElmer said: “Our partnership with Emphor DLAS seamlessly aligns with our vision to accelerate scientific outcomes across global markets. By leveraging Emphor DLAS’s market expertise and robust service infrastructure, we aim to ensure that our products are not only accessible but also supported by a team that understands the unique needs of the market.”

Over the years, Emphor DLAS has partnered with globally leading technology providers to offer cutting-edge products, services and technological solutions in innovative detection, imaging and informatics. PerkinElmer boasts an exemplary portfolio and a longstanding legacy of scientific solutions, which, when synergised with Centena Group’s robust market expertise and Emphor DLAS’s advanced service team, will offer unparalleled value to customers in the UAE and Qatar markets.

-Ends-

About Emphor DLAS

Emphor DLAS, is a subsidiary of Centena Group, and a leading provider of premium laboratory analytical sciences and material testing solutions in GCC, committed to making life on earth safer and healthier through innovative and reliable solutions. Specializing in meeting the critical needs of research and development, quality control, and material identification, Emphor DLAS offers a comprehensive range of products from leading global brands. The company’s state-of-the-art equipment is complemented by its technical expertise and superior service support, ensuring that every client receives the best solutions tailored to their specific requirements.

For further information, please contact:

CommuniGate Middle East

P.O.Box 500270, Dubai, UAE

E-mail: info@communigateme.com

Website: www.communigateme.com