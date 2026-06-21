The new facility strengthens local technical capability and supports the growing demand for high-capacity optical networking driven by cloud, AI, and data center growth in the Kingdom

The launch aligns with Saudi Arabia’s ambitions to accelerate digital transformation, strengthen national technology capabilities, and build world-class infrastructure that supports economic diversification, innovation, and sustainable growth under Vision 2030

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Emircom today announced the launch of a new dedicated optical lab and enablement hub in Riyadh, developed in collaboration with Ciena, the global leader in high-speed connectivity. The initiative reflects Emircom’s continued investment in strengthening local technical capability and supporting Saudi Arabia’s rapidly evolving digital infrastructure landscape, as demand for AI-ready, high-capacity connectivity continues to accelerate.

The initiative comes at a time when the growing adoption of cloud services, artificial intelligence (AI), hyperscale data centers, and data-intensive applications, is driving unprecedented demand for network capacity, performance, and resilience across the Kingdom. As service providers, utilities, and critical infrastructure operators prepare for the next phase of digital growth, high-capacity optical networking is becoming an increasingly important foundation.

Designed as a platform for technical engagement, demonstrations, knowledge exchange, and training, the Riyadh-based facility will provide stakeholders with local access to expertise and advanced optical networking capabilities. The hub will also support organizations as they navigate evolving requirements around data center interconnect, cloud connectivity, network scalability, and operational efficiency.

The launch of the technical lab demonstrates Emircom’s commitment to enabling the Kingdom’s digital transformation ambitions by bringing technical resources and enablement closer to customers and partners.

Mohammed Shakeer, VP Sales and Operations, Saudi Emircom, said: “Saudi Arabia is entering a new phase of digital infrastructure development, driven by the rapid growth of AI, cloud adoption, and increasingly data-intensive services. As these trends continue to reshape network requirements, high-capacity optical transport is becoming an essential component of modern digital infrastructure. Organizations need access not only to advanced technologies, but also to local expertise, practical enablement, and trusted partners who can help translate innovation into real operational outcomes.”

He added: “Our new facility will fulfill this role and represents an investment in the Kingdom’s digital future. It also reinforces our commitment to supporting customers with the capabilities needed to build, scale, and optimize next-generation networks and digital infrastructure.”

Advanced optical networking plays an important role in supporting the transport of growing volumes of traffic between data centers, cloud environments, metro networks, and long-haul infrastructure. As organizations seek to scale capacity while improving efficiency and network performance, the role of high-capacity optical transport continues to grow in importance.

Chris Bayly, Ciena’s Managing Director in Saudi Arabia, said: “Saudi Arabia is investing in the high-capacity connectivity needed to support its digital economy. Emircom’s commitment to strengthening local capabilities aligns closely with Ciena’s focus on helping customers and partners build networks that can scale for cloud, AI, and data center-driven demand. We are proud to support this vision with our optical networking technology and expertise, and to work alongside a partner with deep roots and a strong track record in the Kingdom.”

The Riyadh optical lab and enablement hub will serve as a major resource for service providers, utilities, public sector entities, and critical infrastructure stakeholders seeking to explore high-capacity networking solutions in support of their long-term digital transformation objectives.

The launch aligns with Saudi Arabia’s vision to accelerate digital transformation, strengthen national technology capabilities, and build world-class infrastructure that supports economic diversification, innovation, and sustainable growth under Vision 2030.

Emircom serves as a Ciena partner in Saudi Arabia, with a track record across optical, IP, and broadband infrastructure for leading service providers, utilities, and critical national infrastructure stakeholders. The new Riyadh facility extends that capability, featuring Ciena optical networking technology, to create a platform for demonstrations, technical engagement, and training.

About Emircom:

Emircom is a leading information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider in the Middle East, delivering innovative technology services and solutions across the UAE and Saudi Arabia. With over four decades of industry experience, Emircom specializes in digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, cloud solutions, managed services, data center technologies, optical networking, and digital transformation initiatives. Through strategic partnerships with global technology leaders and a customer-centric approach, Emircom enables organizations across the public, service provider, and private sectors to achieve operational excellence, enhance connectivity, and accelerate business growth.