Dubai, UAE: In a move set to redefine the real estate landscape of the UAE, Vision Developments, an innovative Emirati enterprise, has unveiled its ambitious plans for local expansion and growth. Backed by a commitment to quality, community, and innovation, Vision Developments has established itself in the market since 2021 with 3 projects completed and sold out. Coming in with 15 years of experience in construction and real estate developments by Vision Constructions, the foundation of Vision Developments is based on setting new standards in the industry through innovation, smart technology and client focus.

Vision is announcing numerous upcoming projects in the next three years. First of the handovers will be as soon as Q4 2024 with two properties Karma and Platinum in Liwan. In line with their vision, the company aims to bring in substantial investment towards thriving and upcoming communities in Dubai with quality developments for family living. They are projecting a staggering market prospect of AED 3 billion in the upcoming years.

"At Vision Developments, quality is not just a buzzword; it's our guiding principle," asserts Eng. Masoud Al Zarooni, the co-founder & CEO of Vision Developments. "Vision Developments is more than just a real estate enterprise; it's a testament to the spirit of innovation and progress inherent to Dubai and the vision of the Emirates to enhance the quality of family living," adds Al Zarooni. "We are committed to shaping communities, enriching lives, and realising dreams, not just by building properties but bringing together communities.”

With over 18 years of leadership experience with extensive involvement in governmental projects within the United Arab Emirates, Eng. Masoud Al Zarooni has invaluable experience as a key figure in the strategic planning and execution of various initiatives. Having served in significant roles within prominent governmental bodies, his expertise spans across diverse sectors, contributing significantly to the development and advancement of the country’s infrastructure, economy, and societal welfare. His tenure includes leadership positions in high-profile projects, leveraging his deep understanding of the local landscape, regulatory frameworks, and strategic partnerships to drive impactful outcomes. Throughout his illustrious career, he has played a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of the UAE's development agenda, cementing his reputation as a visionary leader and a driving force behind the nation's progress.

Leveraging such extensive experience in the real estate sector, Vision Developments ensures timely handovers, impeccable standards of materials, and a relentless focus on community-centric amenities. From compact, budget-friendly options to expansive, luxurious residences, Vision Developments caters to a diverse array of budgets and lifestyle preferences. Vision strategy - something for everyone.

The two upcoming properties bring the Vision ethos to life with community living in the heart of Dubai. Vision Platinum promises ultimate elegance embodying luxury and state-of-the-art technology in 1, 2, and 4 bedrooms. Vision Karma offers 1 and 2-bedroom spaces with the value of amenities that are meticulously integrated to offer a life of ease and sophistication.

What sets Vision Developments apart is its unwavering dedication to its Emirati roots, which come with a promise of enriching communities, fostering connections, and building towards the future of the emirates. Strategically positioned developments in prominent areas like Liwan, Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Jumeirah Garden City, Vision Developments select locations to offer residents unparalleled accessibility and vibrant communities. These carefully chosen locales promise a seamless blend of convenience and vibrancy, reflecting the company's commitment to enhancing lifestyles. The company promises investors unparalleled returns on investment, given its handpicked locations strategically chosen for their proximity to essential amenities and rising demand.

Taking their Emirati roots to the global audience, the company extends meticulously crafted properties tailored to the unique preferences and needs of families.

Vision Developments signals not just a shift in the real estate paradigm but also reflects the growing influence of Emirati-led businesses in shaping the future of Dubai's economy. With its visionary approach and unwavering commitment to excellence, Vision Developments with its in-house top team of architects and engineers, as well as customer service and management is all geared to set a new standard for the real estate industry while empowering local communities and investors alike.