Dubai, UAE – Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, will launch a daily flight between Helsinki and Dubai from 1 October 2026, expanding its footprint in the Nordics. The new service introduces the only year-round, direct link between Finland and the UAE, and unlocking expanded opportunities for both international leisure and corporate travellers. The service will operate with Emirates’ newest aircraft type, the A350, bringing its latest products and highly acclaimed Premium Economy cabin to Finland, from the inaugural flight.



Emirates flight EK167 will depart Dubai at 08:45hrs*, arriving in Helsinki at 14:55hrs*; the return flight, EK168 will depart Helsinki at 16:45*, landing in Dubai at 00:20* the following day. The flight schedule has been optimised to ensure smooth onwards connections, offering convenient access to and from key destinations across East and Southeast Asia such as Bangkok, Phuket, Bali, Kuala Lumpur, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Seoul, Tokyo, Beijing, Shanghai, Singapore, and Taipei; comprehensive connectivity across West Asia and popular Indian Ocean points; African destinations including Cairo, Cape Town and Johannesburg; major hubs across the Middle East and GCC including Damman, Riyadh, Muscat and Kuwait City; and all five Australian cities on Emirates’ network, as well as connections from Auckland and Christchurch in New Zealand.



Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer said, “The Dubai-Helsinki route is an exciting expansion on our global network. There is already strong demand between Helsinki and Dubai, with travellers connecting through our other Nordic gateways, so introducing direct, year-round connectivity is a natural next step, making the flight seamless and non-stop, while introducing more premium travel options to market. In addition to better serving current demand, we see potential to attract travellers who may have previously opted for alternative connections, growing the overall market and creating opportunities for more people to discover the destinations have to offer."



He continued: “As one of the world’s most in-demand destinations, Finland offers a unique combination of innovation, nature and culture, unlocking new opportunities for tourism, trade and business with the UAE and beyond. To better cater to the long-haul travel, we will deploy the A350, delivering a premium passenger experience along with elevated comfort across every cabin class. We thank the Finnish government for their partnership and support in establishing this route and we look forward to welcoming passengers onboard soon.”



Tourism remains a key pillar of the country’s economy, with Visit Finland reporting 5 million international tourists in recent years. Emirates’ new route will provide connectivity from over 150 points on its global network, including key points in Australia, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, where demand for convenient and comfortable travel to Helsinki continues to grow.



Named as one of Lonely Planet’s must-visit destinations for 2026, Finland offers year-round experiences, from Arctic adventures beneath the Northern Lights to the iconic phenomenon of the Midnight Sun during summer. Nature is at the heart of the Finnish tourism proposition, with 41 national parks and nature reserves protecting Finland’s green forests, Baltic islands, Arctic fells and pristine blue lakes. Visitors can also encounter rare wildlife, including reindeer, wolves, bears, lynx and the Saimaa ringed seal, found only at Lake Saimaa.



For the eighth consecutive year, Finland has been ranked as the happiest country in the world, a spirit that’s encapsulated in the capital, Helsinki. Blending urban life with easy access to nature, the city is an ideal destination for business and leisure travel. Known as the home of sauna, it offers visitors an authentic insight into Finnish culture and wellbeing. From its vibrant design scene and thriving culinary landscape to its tranquil lakes and forests just minutes from the city centre, Helsinki has something for every traveller to discover.



Beyond tourism, the UAE and Finland have established strong bilateral relationships, underpinned by mutual interests in renewable energy, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, advanced technology, education, space and sustainable development. Trade between the two nations continues to grow, and Emirates’ new service will fuel further opportunities for Finnish businesses to connect with the UAE and global markets, via Emirates SkyCargo. As one of Europe’s key advanced-tech manufacturing and timber hubs, the airline expects to uplift key commodities such as pharmaceuticals, electronics, machinery, perishables, and high-value goods via the 16 tonnes of bellyhold capacity on each flight.



The Dubai-Helsinki route will be served by the Emirates A350, the latest aircraft type to join the airline’s all widebody fleet. The A350 is the most fuel-efficient large widebody aircraft in commercial service today and also offers the quietest twin-aisle cabin of any aircraft. Accommodating 298 passengers in three spacious cabins – Business, Premium Economy and Economy – the A350 brings the latest of Emirates’ world-class product and service to Finland from launch, with bright and airy cabins and the latest tech touches. Passengers can dine on regionally inspired multi-course menus developed by a team of award-winning chefs complemented by a wide selection of premium beverages, while tuning in to over 6,500 channels of global entertainment in various languages on ice, Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system.



Tickets can be booked now on emirates.com or via travel agents.



*All times are local.



