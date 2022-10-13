Dubai: The smart solutions showcased by Emirates Parkings, a company that specializes in providing parking services as well as managing and equipping reservation yards, drew the attention of the 42nd edition of GITEX Technology Week 2022 visitors. The company also exhibited its innovative projects, services and smart apps, which provide maximum speed and flexibility in organizing the transportation and reservation of vehicles.

Visitors to the Dubai Police General HQ pavilion, in which Emirates Parkings is taking part, expressed their admiration of the company's new system, which facilitates the vehicle reservation procedures through the hi-tech and logistics services embedded in a smart app for tracking reserved vehicles that enables to calculate the duration and distance taken by tow trucks to transport each vehicle. The company also boasts having yards fully equipped with state-of-the-art software and a high-accuracy security system consisting of specialized security personnel and CCTVs that cover the yards and their gates. Emirates Parkings also displayed its expansion plans and future services that include parking spaces management in residential compounds and airports, as well as valet parking and traffic services.

Moza Matar Al Mannai, Executive Director of Emirates Parkings, said: “GITEX Technology Week provided us with an important opportunity to showcase the digital initiatives and innovative systems that Emirates Parkings is working to employ in its services to provide an unprecedented vehicle transportation and reservation experience for government agencies and customers, in addition to launching future innovative projects, with the aim of making radical changes that start a new stage in such services based on the world's cutting-edge technologies”. She pointed out that the company's participation is a great opportunity for exploring the visitors' views and suggestions about its services, as well as learning about the latest systems and technical solutions that enable the company to enhance its services and further its leading position in concordance with the world's best practices”.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Mustafa Taha

Misbar Communications

mustafa@misbar-me.com

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Mahmoud Soliman

Misbar Communications

mahmoud.soliman@misbar-me.com