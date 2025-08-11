​​​​​Total trade volumes surpassed AED 5 billion registered in12 months since the launch of the bank’s Free Local Equities Trading benefit on ENBD X

Bank records surge in retail investors and drives over 300,000 commission-free local equities trades executed on DFM, ADX and Nasdaq Dubai

Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, is marking a year since the launch of its groundbreaking zero-transaction-fee initiative for trading local equities via its award-winning digital wealth platform, accessible through ENBD X.

Launched on 26 August 2024, the offering has significantly increased access to local markets, empowering investors to trade UAE-listed equities commission-free.

The impact of the zero-transaction-fee initiative has been significant:

More than 300,000 commission-free trades executed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Nasdaq Dubai

Strong investor confidence and uptake with AED 5 billion in total trade volume

Access to over 150 UAE-listed equities for trade via ENBD X

The bank continues to enhance its mobile banking app ENBD X that integrates banking, investment and advisory services into one seamless experience. ENBD X allows customers to conveniently invest in real-time on DFM, ADX and Nasdaq Dubai, offering customisable price alerts functionality. This helps investors to stay updated and respond promptly to market movements and opportunities. Investors experience a fully digital and instantly onboarding process.

In addition to boosting economic growth in the country, this initiative aligns with the UAE’s ‘We the UAE 2031’ national strategy to enhance financial inclusion and deepen capital market development. Emirates NBD continues to reinforce the nation’s position as an innovative investment hub.

Through the zero-transaction-fee initiative, ENBD X is democratising wealth creation by removing barriers to entry and empowering first-time investors, young professionals and everyday savers to build long-term wealth and participate in the UAE’s financial future.

Marwan Hadi, Group Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, said: “We are pleased to see an outstanding response to the zero-transaction-fee trading initiative that we launched on our digital wealth platforms, accessible via ENBD X. One year on, our customers have embraced purposeful investment by investing in local equities. As a leading national bank, we are proud to transform how people invest, by providing an inclusive, accessible, transparent and affordable platform, while also supporting local businesses. This has contributed profoundly to the long-term growth of the UAE economy in line with the vision of our wise leadership.”

He added: “Innovation is a cornerstone of everything we do at Emirates NBD. We are constantly adding new features to ENBD X, in addition to developing new products and services suited to the evolving financial needs of our customers. This will lead to smarter, more intuitive and secure banking and investing experiences for our customers.”

In the previous year, Emirates NBD announced the launch of fractional bonds on the ENBD X platform, marking a pivotal moment in its journey towards increasing access to financial markets.

