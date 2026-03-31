One of the largest syndicated borrowings in the GCC region

Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, has successfully closed USD 2.25 billion in long-term financing.

The transaction includes a USD 1.75 billion five-year sustainability-linked syndicated term loan (SLL) and a USD 500 million five-year Club Commodity Murabaha term facility. Together, they represent one of the largest syndicated borrowings in the GCC.

Initially launched at USD 1 billion, the SLL was oversubscribed by more than 2x, enabling an increase to USD 1.75 billion. The strong demand reflects global investor confidence in Emirates NBD’s credit strength, supported by its solid balance sheet and disciplined financial management.

Despite a challenging regional and global environment, the SLL achieved the tightest pricing in the bank’s history for a syndicated loan, along with an extended tenor. The facility strengthens liquidity, diversifies funding and provides long-term USD resources to support strategic growth and enhance shareholder value.

The USD 500 million five-year Club Commodity Murabaha term facility, arranged through Emirates Islamic, a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE and the Islamic banking arm of the Emirates NBD, also achieved highly competitive pricing among regional Islamic peers. The transaction was completed within an accelerated timeframe, reflecting strong execution and close coordination among all stakeholders.

This transaction builds on the Group’s strong track record in capital markets following the successful completion of Emirates NBD’s USD 750 million seven‑year Asian financing in February 2026 and Emirates Islamic’s issuance of the world’s first sustainability‑linked financing sukuk in 2025. Together, these milestones underscore the Group’s depth of capability across capital markets and syndication, while reinforcing its leadership in integrating Shariah‑compliant finance with sustainable practices.

Shayne Nelson, Group Chief Executive Officer at Emirates NBD, said: “The successful closing of this financing reinforces Emirates NBD’s strong credit profile and our position as a preferred counterparty in global loan markets. Strong oversubscription from international lenders, together with tight pricing, reflects continued market confidence in the UAE’s financial sector and in our ability to access diversified funding at competitive terms. This transaction further strengthens our liquidity position and supports the execution of our long-term growth ambitions.”

Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking at Emirates NBD, added: "This syndication reflects Emirates NBD's strong capital strategy and prudent financial management. It enhances our long-term USD funding profile and supports strategic growth priorities while delivering sustainable value."

The combined transaction attracted participation from 15 financial institutions across the Americas, Europe and Asia, and reinforces Emirates NBD’s established presence in international loan markets and reflects continued confidence in the UAE’s economic resilience and regulatory framework.

Bank of America, BNP Paribas, DBS Bank Limited and Emirates NBD Capital Limited acted as Coordinators, Book-Runners and Sustainability Coordinators on the Emirates NBD transaction. Emirates NBD Capital Limited acted in a sole capacity as coordinator for the Emirates Islamic transaction.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9.8 million active customers. As of 31st December 2025, total assets were AED 1.164 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 317 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 787 branches and 4,526 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 4.54 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD demonstrates leadership in sustainability by becoming the first bank globally to publish an IFRS S1 and S2-aligned report along with assurance of financed emissions and through the landmark issuance of the world’s first Sustainability-Linked Financing Sukuk by Emirates Islamic of USD 500 million fully aligned with ICMA guidelines. Emirates NBD continues to engage and support communities through its pioneering exchanger volunteer programme which completed 10 years in 2025 with over 160,000 hours contributed to social causes for over 1.1 million beneficiaries.