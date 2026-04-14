Partnership underscores shared commitment to supporting Dubai’s real estate ecosystem

Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, has announced a strategic partnership with Sobha Realty, a leading luxury real-estate brand globally; to provide integrated home financing solutions for buyers of the premium luxury developer’s off-plan residential developments across Dubai.

Through this collaboration, Emirates NBD will offer tailored mortgage solutions to eligible customers purchasing units in Sobha’s developments, enabling early-stage financing clarity, competitive rates, and a streamlined approval process.

Mr. Marwan Hadi, Group Head of Retail Banking & Wealth Management, Emirates NBD, said: “Emirates NBD is delighted to be a catalyst of Dubai’s real estate sector growth by fostering a dynamic and supportive ecosystem for homebuyers. As a homegrown banking institution, we remain committed to forging partnerships that empower our customers and play a vital role in achieving the goals of Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and sustaining the resilience of the UAE economy. This collaboration with Sobha Realty is a testament to our ongoing dedication to supporting sustainable urban development and providing value beyond banking.”

Sobha Realty is recognized for its Backward Integration model, where design, engineering, construction, and quality control are managed in-house. With five decades of development expertise within the Group and thousands of homes currently under construction across Dubai, the company continues to focus on delivering luxury residential communities defined by craftsmanship, delivery certainty, and long-term value for homeowners and investors.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Francis Alfred, Managing Director, of Sobha Realty, said: “Dubai real estate sector continues to attract a diverse global buyer base, and enabling a seamless and transparent homeownership journey is more important than ever. Through our partnership with Emirates NBD, we are embedding structured mortgage solutions within Sobha’s home-buying journey, allowing customers to benefit from early financial clarity and greater confidence when purchasing off-plan homes. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to supporting Dubai’s evolving property landscape and enhancing the overall customer experience.”

The partnership integrates structured mortgage solutions directly within the developer sales journey, supporting homebuyers from booking through to handover and extending beyond traditional lending.

For customers, this translates into early financial visibility, faster processing, and simplified documentation during the off-plan purchase stage. By providing greater financial certainty during the construction phase, the collaboration empowers buyers to make informed homeownership and investment decisions with greater confidence.

The initiative further strengthens collaboration between financial institutions and leading developers, supporting structured, transparent, and sustainable growth within Dubai’s property sector while contributing to the objectives of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

About Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty is an international luxury developer committed to redefining the art of living through sustainable communities. Established in 1976 as an interior decoration firm in Oman by the visionary entrepreneur PNC Menon, the company has grown its presence with developments and investments in the UAE, Oman, and India. For five decades, Sobha Realty has been redefining the real estate value chain through ‘Backward Integration’ by leveraging its inherent in-house capabilities of design, development and construction. Today, the firm has developed into one of the most prominent and premium real estate developers in the UAE and aims to become a global real estate developer with its essence, ‘The Art of Detail,’ remaining deeply embedded in the organisation’s DNA. With a proven track record of delivering projects ahead of schedule, the company has 15 masterplans across the UAE and is continually expanding its presence in the city with numerous other prominent projects. The flagship community of Sobha Hartland is a thriving community that is home to 11,000-plus residents, while Sobha Siniya Island, the developer’s first island project, features luxury villas, mansions, and resorts in a serene island setting.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9.8 million active customers. As of 31st December 2025, total assets were AED 1.164 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 317 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 787 branches and 4,526 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 4.54 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD demonstrates leadership in sustainability by becoming the first bank globally to publish an IFRS S1 and S2-aligned report along with assurance of financed emissions and through the landmark issuance of the world’s first Sustainability-Linked Financing Sukuk by Emirates Islamic of USD 500 million fully aligned with ICMA guidelines. Emirates NBD continues to engage and support communities through its pioneering exchanger volunteer programme which completed 10 years in 2025 with over 160,000 hours contributed to social causes for over 1.1 million beneficiaries.