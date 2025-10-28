Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Motor Company (EMC), the flagship company of Al Fahim Group and authorized general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Abu Dhabi, has partnered with Abu Dhabi Healthcare Company “SEHA”, a subsidiary of PureHealth,the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, to launch a dedicated campaign “Pink October – A Month for Her”, to mark Breast Cancer Awareness month. Throughout October, EMC and SEHA will host a series of meaningful activations across EMC showrooms in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain to encourage early detection, promote prevention, and support women’s health. This collaboration reflects EMC’s commitment to making a positive impact beyond mobility by supporting its employees, customers, and the wider community.

“We are grateful for SEHA’s support in driving this vital initiative, which reinforces our dedication to the well-being of both our employees and customers. “Pink October – A Month for Her” is not only about supporting our community, but also about aligning with the government’s tireless efforts under the ‘Forward Society’ pillar of We the UAE 2031 Vision, which prioritises preventative healthcare and improved quality of life. With SEHA’s leadership in offering free breast cancer screenings, we are proud to support the early detection and greater well-being for all,” Mohammad Almomani General Manager Emirates Motor Company said.

Dr. Hamda Al Neyadi, Corporate Marketing & Communications Director said “At SEHA, we believe that awareness is the first step toward prevention. Our collaboration with Emirates Motor Company during Breast Cancer Awareness Month reflects our commitment to empowering women with access to early detection and education. By bringing our services directly to the community, we aim to make breast cancer screenings more accessible and encourage every woman to take charge of her health. Together, we are driving change—one check-up at a time.”

As part of the month-long program, SEHA specialists will be present at EMC’s AMG area of the showroom, located on Airport Road in Abu Dhabi, offering a range of services and activities providing guidance on early detection, prevention, and overall well-being. Employees and customers will receive free breast cancer check-ups, will have access to an on-site mammogram truck for immediate testing and attend awareness workshops led by expert speakers. “Paint for Prevention” activity will take place at the Mercedes-Benz showroom in Al Ain, inviting customers to contribute to creative canvas paintings while engaging in informative sessions with SEHA specialists on breast cancer prevention, while availing free check-ups.

Members of the public are encouraged to take part in this campaign and are reminded of the importance of regular breast cancer screenings. Free check-ups and consultations can be scheduled through the SEHA hotline at 80050.

About Emirates Motor Company

As the flagship company of ALFAHIM Group, Emirates Motor Company (EMC) – Mercedes-Benz General Authorized Distributor in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi since 1962, symbolises the phenomenal growth and success the group has achieved.

In true Mercedes-Benz tradition, EMC continuously strives for customer satisfaction and excellence. EMC markets, distributes and services Mercedes-Benz vehicles, from luxury sedans through SUVs, sporty AMG vehicles as well as electric cars, providing quality service by certified experts. Operations in Abu Dhabi are carried out from purpose-built premises with a well-integrated network of showrooms, offices, part depots and workshops.

About SEHA

SEHA is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company operates a big number of the public hospitals and clinics of the emirate of Abu Dhabi. SEHA is a PureHealth asset, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East.

SEHA is committed to the continuous improvement of customer care to recognized international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 15 hospitals with over 2,500 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centers, and three blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 118,000 inpatients annually, conducting 46,800 surgeries, and treat more than 5.8 million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East, with more than 14,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at www.seha.ae

To find out more about SEHA’s specialized clinic, or book an appointment, call 80050 or visit SEHA.ae. You can also book an appointment through the SEHA mobile app, or WhatsApp 02 410 2200.