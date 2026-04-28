Award showcases Emirates Islamic's commitment to sustainable finance and its key role in supporting the UAE’s sustainability goals



Dubai, UAE: Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, has won ‘Sustainable Finance Deal of the Year’ for the Middle East region at the Global Finance Sustainable Finance Awards 2026.



This prestigious recognition underscores the bank’s leadership in integrating Shari’ah-compliant finance with sustainable practices, highlighted by the successful issuance of the world's first Sustainability-Linked Financing Sukuk in 2025.



Built on a foundation of credibility and rigorous methodology, Emirates Islamic has published its Sustainability-Linked Financing Sukuk Framework 2025, which received a favorable Second Party Opinion (SPO) validating both the Sustainability Quality of the Issuer and the robustness of the Framework itself.



Mohammad Kamran Wajid, Deputy CEO, Emirates Islamic, said: “We are pleased to receive the ‘Sustainable Finance Deal of the Year’ in the Middle East award from Global Finance.



This prestigious recognition is a testament to Emirates Islamic's leadership in blending Shari’ah-compliant finance with cutting-edge sustainable practices. Innovation has been central to our role in Islamic finance and continues to underpin our ambition to set new industry standards. The successful issuance of the world's first Sustainability-Linked Financing Sukuk reinforces our unwavering commitment to responsible finance, highlights our dedication to actively supporting the UAE's ambitious sustainability goals and fostering a greener, more inclusive future.”



Ebrahim Khalil Qayed, Head of Treasury and Markets, Emirates Islamic, commented: “The successful issuance of the world's first Sustainability-Linked Financing Sukuk was a landmark transaction, reflecting strong confidence from regional and international investors. We continue to embed sustainability into the way we operate, manage risk and create value.



This milestone reinforces our ambition to advance sustainable finance and confirms Emirates Islamic as a forward-thinking bank helping to build a more responsible financial ecosystem for the UAE and beyond.”



Emirates Islamic’s leadership in sustainability-linked Islamic finance is anchored in purpose, enabling the bank to deliver responsible Islamic financing solutions that support sustainable growth for individuals, businesses and communities.



About Emirates Islamic:

Emirates Islamic Bank PJSC (Emirates Islamic) is the Islamic banking arm of the Emirates NBD Group and is a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE. Established in 2004 as Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank has established itself as a major player in the highly competitive financial services sector in the UAE.



Emirates Islamic offers a comprehensive range of Shariah-compliant products and services across the Personal, Business and Corporate banking spectrum with a network of 39 branches and 231 ATMs/CDMs across the UAE. In the area of online and mobile banking, the bank is an innovator, being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch a mobile banking app and offer Apple Pay, as well as being the first Islamic bank in the world to launch Chat Banking services for customers via WhatsApp.



Emirates Islamic has consistently received local and international awards, in recognition of its strong record of performance and innovation in banking. The Bank won the “Islamic Retail Bank of the Year – Middle East” and “Most Innovative Murabaha” awards at the prestigious The Banker’s Islamic Banking Awards 2025. Additionally, the bank was named ‘Best Islamic Corporate Bank in the World’ and ‘Best Islamic Financial Institution in the UAE’ at the Global Finance - Best Islamic Financial Institutions Awards 2025. Emirates Islamic was also awarded the prestigious title of ‘The World’s Best Islamic Digital Bank’ at the Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2025.



As part of its commitment to the UAE community, the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund provides financial aid to those in need, with a focus on food, shelter, health, education and social welfare contributions. For further information please visit www.emiratesislamic.ae



For further information please visit www.emiratesislamic.ae



Or please contact:

Amina Al Zarooni

Media Relations Manager, Emirates Islamic

Tel: +971 4 4397430; Mob: +971 56 6405080

Email: AminaAlZarooni@emiratesislamic.ae



Burson

Email: emiratesislamic@bursonglobal.com