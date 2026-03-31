Landmark transaction highlights yet another significant achievement for Emirates Islamic in procuring long-term USD funding for the bank

Dubai, UAE, Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, has successfully concluded its USD 500-million, five-year Club Commodity Murabaha term facility. The landmark transaction highlights yet another significant achievement in securing long-term USD funding for Emirates Islamic.

With an extremely competitive profit rate for a five-year tenor, the facility was accomplished within an accelerated timeframe, demonstrating disciplined execution and seamless coordination among all stakeholders.

The facility attracted strong interest from leading international banks, reflecting Emirates Islamic’s robust relationships with global financial institutions and its reputation as a trusted partner.

Farid Al Mulla, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Islamic, said: “We are pleased to conclude yet another successful Commodity Murabaha term facility. The landmark transaction further positions Emirates Islamic for strategic growth, strengthens our focus on innovating with purpose, elevating customer experience and enables us to achieve our funding objectives.”

Mohammad Kamran Wajid, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Islamic, said[Burson1] [NS2] : “Concluding this five-year club financing facility at exceptionally tight pricing, with strong demand from international banks, is a clear testament to the market’s confidence in

Emirates Islamic’s financial strength, prudent management and strategic direction. The facility further reinforces the bank’s robust liquidity position, enabling continued support for stakeholders and contributing to a more prosperous future for the UAE.”

The bank is also a leader in integrating Shari’ah-compliant finance with sustainable practices, highlighted by the successful issuance of the world's first Sustainability-Linked Financing Sukuk in 2025.

About Emirates Islamic:

Emirates Islamic Bank PJSC (Emirates Islamic) is the Islamic banking arm of the Emirates NBD Group and is a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE. Established in 2004 as Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank has established itself as a major player in the highly competitive financial services sector in the UAE.

Emirates Islamic offers a comprehensive range of Shariah-compliant products and services across the Personal, Business and Corporate banking spectrum with a network of 39 branches and 231 ATMs/CDMs across the UAE. In the area of online and mobile banking, the bank is an innovator, being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch a mobile banking app and offer Apple Pay, as well as being the first Islamic bank in the world to launch Chat Banking services for customers via WhatsApp.

Emirates Islamic has consistently received local and international awards, in recognition of its strong record of performance and innovation in banking. The Bank won the “Islamic Retail Bank of the Year – Middle East” and “Most Innovative Murabaha” awards at the prestigious The Banker’s Islamic Banking Awards 2025. Additionally, the bank was named ‘Best Islamic Corporate Bank in the World’ and ‘Best Islamic Financial Institution in the UAE’ at the Global Finance - Best Islamic Financial Institutions Awards 2025. Emirates Islamic was also awarded the prestigious title of ‘The World’s Best Islamic Digital Bank’ at the Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2025.

As part of its commitment to the UAE community, the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund provides financial aid to those in need, with a focus on food, shelter, health, education and social welfare contributions. For further information please visit www.emiratesislamic.ae

For further information please visit www.emiratesislamic.ae

Or please contact:

Amina Al Zarooni

Media Relations Manager, Emirates Islamic

Email: AminaAlZarooni@emiratesislamic.ae

Burson

Email: emiratesislamic@bursonglobal.com