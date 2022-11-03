Dubai: Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, today marked UAE Flag Day with a ceremony at its headquarters in Dubai Healthcare City. Salah Amin, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Islamic, together with members of the senior management and staff of Emirates Islamic, gathered to raise the national flag and recite the UAE National Anthem.

Emirates Islamic joined the rest of the nation in marking UAE Flag Day, which was first celebrated in 2013 to celebrate the accession of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the UAE in 2004. The day is a national occasion that offers Emiratis and UAE residents an opportunity to reflect on the success of the country and to remember the inspiring and untiring efforts of the founding fathers of the UAE who built this great nation.

