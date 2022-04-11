Dubai, UAE - In line with its vision to deliver an exceptional patient experience, Emirates Health Services (EHS), the largest health organization in UAE, in cooperation with Emitac Healthcare Solutions has implemented SEDCO’s patient experience management solution in 126 centers and over 700 healthcare departments distributed across the country. These centers include primary healthcare centers, specialized healthcare centers, preventive medicine centers, happiness centers, blood donation centers, and hospitals.

The advanced patient experience management solution by SEDCO streamlines the patient journey at every touchpoint from pre-arrival to post-service, while automatically routing patients across the different centers and healthcare departments to ensure smooth operations, reduce waiting time, and provide a stress-free patient experience. The features of the solution include mobile appointment booking and check-in, sms notifications, instant e-ticket issuance, queue management, digital signage system, and central management and business intelligence system.

An added benefit of the solution is to provide the healthcare authority with real-time data to plan and use their resources more efficiently by delivering insights into the day-to-day operations, identify areas of improvement, provide analysis of historical data, manage staff distribution, promote better communication within each department and overall provide a blueprint of a patient’s journey in the entire healthcare facility.

According to the latest study published by The Insight Partners, the global patient flow management solutions market size is driven by the rising adoption of a patient-centric approach by healthcare providers, rising numbers of start-ups, and shortage of medical staff. The industry is forecasted to reach $3.62 Billion by 2028 from $0.88 Billion in 2021; and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.3% during the said period.

Director of Technical Support Department at Emirates Health Services, Amal Karmostaje stated, “We are committed to implementing the latest innovations in accordance with the best international standards, to deliver an exceptional healthcare experience. SEDCO’s patient experience management system applies the smart journey concept; it automatically routes patients within the different departments of our centers and facilities, giving them the experience they deserve while giving us full control over our operations.”

Commenting on the implementation of the solution at EHS, Majdi Shawish, CEO at SEDCO, commented, “Advancements in technology have always had a major impact on the healthcare industry. The increasing use of smartphones is triggering the adoption of mobile based applications by the healthcare providers to streamline operations and thereby provide a better patient experience. We are immensely proud to partner with Emirates Health Services to take their patient experience to a new level. The system increases service efficiency at the organization’s centers, reduces opex costs, and optimizes staff allocations while increasing patient happiness.”

SEDCO system also streamlines between pre-booked and walk-ins, where EHS patients can issue a ticket for an appointment, pharmacy, lab, and radiology orders, ensuring a smooth routing across all of the organization’s facilities.

The system’s smart digital signage is integrated with an audio announcement system to call the next patient in queue. The digital screens also display healthcare tips and targeted ads to promote new medical services.

With live dashboards and advanced reporting system, EHS can centrally monitor each healthcare facility, operation, and KPIs such as service quality, utilization, and turnaround time. SEDCO system generates strategic reports to make more informed decisions in order to provide exceptional healthcare services while ensuring best resource allocation.

The patient experience management system is integrated with the CRM and other healthcare systems at the organization, including Khadamati, Customer Pulse, Blood Bank Management, and WAREED various services (appointments, pharmacy, lab, radiology, and smart journey management), enhancing the patient experience and EHS operations.

EHS patients can give their feedback about the service quality through SMS messages, together with the “Customer Pulse System”, empowering Emirates Health Services to measure and evaluate the patient feedback in order to enhance its healthcare services and increase patient satisfaction.

For more information on the Patient Experience Management Solutions by SEDCO, please visit - https://www.sedco.co/

-Ends-