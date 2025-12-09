ABU DHABI: Hanan Balkhy, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, stated that the UAE’s healthcare system is highly advanced—not only at the regional level but also globally.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Finance Week today, Balkhy noted that the UAE proved its capability during the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrating the efficiency of epidemiological surveillance and the strength of communication between healthcare systems, whether public or private—helping prevent fragmentation in the delivery of healthcare.

She affirmed that the UAE is able to provide highly efficient healthcare, making it a model to be emulated.

She added: “Our presence at Abu Dhabi Finance Week is very important so that we can meet with donors and partners on health-related matters.”

She stressed the significant role of donors, member states, and partners in finding radical solutions to these health issues, noting that donors include governments, the private sector, and other cooperating organisations.