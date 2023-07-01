Event was supported by 15 volunteers of Emirates Foundation’s Takatof Programme

UAE, Abu Dhabi — As part of its bid to promote values of giving, generosity and solidarity in UAE society, Emirates Foundation continued to spread happiness to those most in need by extending its ‘Joy of Eid’ initiative to celebrate Eid Al Adha.

This time round, Emirates Foundation collaborated with Make-A-Wish Foundation to make wishes of seven children with chronic illness come true. The initiative was recently held at Adrenark Adventure in Al Qana, Abu Dhabi where family members shared the happiest moments and engaging activities of the day with their children.

The event was supported by 15 volunteers of Emirates Foundation’s Takatof Programme who ensured things were perfectly organized on ground and children were having a fun, enjoyable and memorable experience with their families.

“This was an exciting day for the children who were guests of honour at the region’s largest indoor adventure park Adrenark Adventure, and it was heart-warming to see their reactions as they explored the spectacular park and engaged in various thrilling and entertaining activities. This initiative is part of the Emirates Foundation's ongoing efforts to maintain the well-being of individuals and contribute to social development,” said Mohanna Al Mheiri, Chief Operations Officer at Emirates Foundation.

Al Mheiri added: “These are youngsters who have had to endure medical problems that no child should suffer, so to give them a day of pure joy is not just worthwhile, but also important for keeping their spirits high. I would also like to applaud Make-A-Wish Foundation and Adrenark Adventure for supporting us in brining smiles to the faces of children and making this wonderful initiative happen.”

For his part, Hani Al Zubaidi, CEO of Make-A-Wish Foundation UAE, said: “On these blessed days, we extend our thanks and appreciation to Emirates Foundation’s officials for their efforts to involve our children who suffer from chronic diseases in the Joy of Eid initiative, grant their wishes and bring happiness and optimism to their hearts.”

“These initiatives are considered a light of hope for sick children, as they give them the opportunity to feel the joy of Eid with their family members and provide them with the courage and strength to fight the disease and continue the path of treatment, looking forward to recovery and returning to normal life,” Al Zubaidi concluded.

In Eid Al Fitr 2023, Emirates Foundation targeted needy families and together as a community distributed over 5,000 pieces of clothing after ironing and perfuming them.

The ‘Joy of Eid’ initiative will now be an ongoing campaign that takes place twice a year in Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha with a goal of making a difference to a demographic group through different initiatives and collaborations.

About Emirates Foundation

Emirates Foundation was launched on 12 April 2005 as an initiative of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It is chaired by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority and Chairman of Etihad Rail.

Emirates Foundation is a national organization set up to facilitate public-private funded initiatives to unite social responsibility across the UAE, by implementing research-based programs that meet the country’s needs towards sustainable community development.

The Foundation works with public and private sector partners to meet national goals, respond to society’s most pressing challenges and in the development of national competencies through digital smart platforms and defined through data-driven social needs.

About Takatof

Inspired an initiative of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Takatof fosters a culture of volunteering throughout the United Arab Emirates. Launched in 2007, it offers the nation’s citizens meaningful opportunities to volunteer for important social causes and encourages engagement in public service. Takatof members are ambassadors of the culture of volunteering, and they represent the culture of social solidarity, support and giving and embody the noble values of the Emirate people.

For more information on or to sign up to be a volunteer call 800 825 2863 or visit www.takatof.ae.

About Make-A-Wish

A non-profit organization whose noble humanitarian strategy is based on granting the wishes of children who suffer from health conditions that threaten their lives, without distinction of gender, language, religion, or creed. It is licensed by the Ministry of Community Development in United Arabi Emirates, and its main office located in Abu Dhabi.

For more information about “Make a Wish”, please visit the following website: www.makeawish.ae.