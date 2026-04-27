H.E. Al Hajeri: The integration of efforts across partnerships demonstrates the strength of the regulatory framework and enhances the pharmaceutical sector’s preparedness

Dubai, UAE: Global and regional pharmaceutical companies have affirmed that the UAE has firmly established itself as a reliable hub within the global pharmaceutical ecosystem, particularly amid rapid shifts in international supply chains and the growing need for more agile and effective responses across the sector.

Backed by a wide network of partnerships supported by the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE), this position demonstrates the strength and attractiveness of the UAE’s pharmaceutical business environment, while highlighting the strong institutional confidence and advanced operational integration that define the country’s pharmaceutical system.

The companies noted that the UAE’s international pharmaceutical partnerships go well beyond traditional coordination frameworks, evolving into an effective operational framework built on a clear division of roles between the EDE and its regional and international partners.

These efforts, they added, have successfully allowed for dynamic adjustments to operational plans in line with shifting demand, helping maintain market stability and ensuring uninterrupted access to treatments for patients.

H.E. Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Drug Establishment, said the growing presence of leading international partners is a testament to the high level of confidence in the UAE’s pharmaceutical sector and the maturity of the regulatory model governing this vital industry.

Al Hajeri added that this cooperation transcends simple coordination, forming a fully integrated operational system built on clearly defined roles and collective efforts, something which strengthens the country’s ability to respond to fast-changing developments, especially in situations that require flexible and coordinated national action.

His Excellency clarified that building stronger collaboration with partners is part of a clear strategy to keep the sector sustainable and well prepared, while ensuring medicines continue to reach the market efficiently and reliably, reinforcing the UAE’s growing role as a regional and global hub for pharmaceutical supply chains.

He also commended the spirit of cooperation and shared commitment demonstrated by industry partners, adding that this institutional collaboration will further strengthen the sector’s readiness and operational efficiency under all circumstances.

Industry commitment

As a practical demonstration of this solidarity, several partners said that operating within the regulatory framework led by the Emirates Drug Establishment reflects a high level of integration across the sector and improves its ability to respond to challenges.

For his part, Ashraf Malak, Managing Director of MSD in the Gulf, Egypt and Libya, said the company is committed to supporting the continued availability of medicines and enhancing supply chain efficiency.

Malak commended the role of the Emirates Drug Establishment in regulating the sector and strengthening its readiness, reaffirming the importance of integrated efforts among relevant stakeholders to ensure responsiveness to operational changes and to meet patients’ needs under all circumstances.

Additionally, Boyd Chongphaisal, Vice President and General Manager of GSK Gulf, said: “Ensuring the continuity and sustainability of pharmaceutical supplies is a shared responsibility, particularly during circumstances beyond control. At GSK, we are proud of our long-standing partnership with the Emirates Drug Establishment and commend its proactive and highly responsive regulatory leadership in maintaining supplies of medicine and vaccine stocks at national and regional levels, through the timely facilitation of export permits.

Chongphaisal added: “Throughout these challenging times, EDE has demonstrated remarkable agility and a strong sense of accountability by processing regulatory requests and approvals without delay and enabling the registration of innovative medicines at early stage. This has been instrumental in ensuring that patients in the UAE have access to most recent advanced and innovative treatments, while strengthening overall health system resilience and preparedness.”

He stated: “This partnership reflects a shared commitment to supply chain sustainability and regional health security, reinforcing the UAE’s role as a trusted hub for healthcare excellence. We remain committed to working closely with EDE to support reliable access to high-quality medicines and vaccines for patients and communities across the UAE and the wider region.”

For her part, Iman Hassenah, General Manager of Amgen Gulf, said the company is committed to ensuring timely access to treatments for patients without delay. She emphasised that its partnership with the Emirates Drug Establishment will pave the way to achieving this goal, through continuous coordination that aligns supply plans with patient needs and supports the sustained delivery of treatments under all circumstances.

Medical technology

Meanwhile, Rami Rajab, CEO of the medical devices, imaging and diagnostics trade association (Mecomed), said the association, which represents more than 70 global companies in the medical technology sector, stands ready to support the UAE and its healthcare entities.

He highlighted the importance of collaboration in overcoming supply chain challenges and ensuring the steady availability of critical medical technologies.

Rajab added that this support goes beyond general operational capacity, extending to direct coordination with member companies to align efforts, share data and improve the smooth movement of medical products and devices across logistics channels.

Ahmed Safwat, General Manager of LEO Pharma in the UAE, noted that the company will continue to strengthen its presence in the local market by continuously investing in innovation and expanding its operational footprint.

Safwat added that the company’s proactive measures will help ensure the uninterrupted availability of its products, stressing that the UAE provides a strategic platform for supporting regional expansion plans, enhancing responsiveness to market demands, and meeting patient needs.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Ezz Eldin, Head of the GCC Cluster at Novartis, said: “Novartis is committed to supporting the availability of innovative therapies in the UAE, including cell and gene therapies as well as targeted radioligand treatments, given their critical importance for patients who rely on them. This is in addition to ensuring access to other treatments across oncology and cardiovascular diseases.

“We work closely with the Emirates Drug Establishment to maintain stable supply chains and prevent disruptions in treatment availability, supporting the healthcare sector’s readiness and the continuity of care under all circumstances, while further strengthening the UAE’s position as a leading destination for advanced healthcare and reinforcing its ambitions in medical tourism,” Ezz Eldin added.

Demand management

Ayman Mokhtar, Regional President for MENA & EURASIA Viatris, affirmed that the company operates an integrated system from the UAE to manage regional distribution. Mokhtar explained that this centralised model goes beyond directing supplies in line with market needs, helping to improve distribution efficiency, respond to rapidly shifting demand, and maintain a stable flow of medicines under all circumstances.

Roberta Marinelli, President and General Manager for (META) region at Eli Lilly, noted that the company closely monitors demand indicators while continuously updating supply levels through operational mechanisms and daily business continuity plans.

Marinelli explained that this approach enables efficient inventory management and distribution, supports responsiveness to fluctuations in market consumption, and helps maintain the availability and stability of treatments amid ongoing sector changes.

Logistics solutions

Additionally, Preeti Futnani, MCO Lead and General Manager of Specialty Care for the Greater Gulf at Sanofi, said the company’s cooperation with the Emirates Drug Establishment sets a benchmark for efficient supply management, highlighting the speed of regulatory procedures and the flexibility of logistics solutions.

Futnani noted that efforts such as diversifying shipping routes and activating multimodal transport alternatives help minimise the impact of potential delays and maintain operational stability.

She added that the company will continue to strengthen regional supply capabilities through coordination with manufacturing sites and increasing allocations to the region, supporting supply balance and ensuring demand is met efficiently.

Mohamed El Shaarawy, General Manager of Roche in the UAE, said the partnership with the Emirates Drug Establishment sets a benchmark for collaboration between regulators and the private sector.

El Shaarawy stated that operating within this framework enables effective coordination of efforts and strengthens operational stability, ensuring the continued delivery of critical treatments to patients under all conditions.

Alaeddin k. Ahmad, Regulatory and Scientific Affairs Manager at Pharma Solution, said the company is harnessing its logistics expertise to ensure rapid supply chain responsiveness by providing flexible sourcing channels and advanced distribution capabilities. He noted that stronger cooperation with regulatory authorities helps accelerate import and distribution procedures, ensuring timely delivery of medicines and enhancing the ability to respond efficiently to shifts in supply flows.

Sergej Pracevic, General Business Manager for Nestlé in the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar, noted that the UAE is a strategic hub for the company’s regional operations, supported by its advanced infrastructure and strong capability to manage supply chains efficiently, enhancing both resilience and operational performance.

He added that the company runs its operations under flexible plans based on forward planning and the management of critical inventory, ensuring a stable flow of food supplies, including specialised nutrition products and infant formula.

Operational Readiness

Furthermore, Khaled Abdul Aal, Chief Executive Officer of MPC Healthcare, said the company continues to operate at full capacity to support the healthcare sector, stressing that operational readiness goes beyond business continuity to include the ability to adapt to evolving conditions.

He added that ongoing coordination with relevant authorities enables the company to meet operational requirements efficiently, while supporting market stability and ensuring uninterrupted healthcare services.

Local manufacturing

In the manufacturing sector, Madhukar Tanna, CEO of Life Pharma, stressed that the company is committed to strengthening domestic production capabilities by investing in advanced technologies and building up strategic reserves of raw materials.

He noted that these efforts support long-term supply stability and enhance the production capacity of pharmaceutical manufacturing in the UAE.

A network of trust

Collectively, these statements and commitments, supported by concrete actions, demonstrate a strong collaborative framework between the Emirates Drug Establishment’s partners.

Built on dynamic coordination and clear distribution of roles within the EDE’s operational framework, this collaboration not only contributes to strengthening the stability and reliability of the healthcare ecosystem but also reinforces the UAE’s position as a trusted partner in the global pharmaceutical system.