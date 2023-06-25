Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 25 June 2023: Emirates Development Bank ("EDB" or "the Bank"), the key financial engine driving UAE economic development and industrial advancement, has achieved remarkable recognition for its brand transformation strategy. Transform, the exclusive global magazine dedicated to rebranding and brand development, has honored EDB at the Transform Awards MEA 2023.

EDB has received the Bronze Award for 'Best Expression of a Brand on Social Media'. This accolade highlights the Bank's exceptional ability to leverage social media platforms to effectively communicate its brand message and engage with its target audience. It serves as a testament to EDB's commitment to innovation and its impactful presence in the digital space.

Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Development Bank, said: "EDB recognizes the importance of transitioning into a digitally savvy organization, particularly in our marketing and communications department. We aim to provide our partners and customers with tailored information and solutions in a voice that resonates with them. This is why we focused on amplifying EDB's identity with a creative yet human look and a digital content strategy that enhances engagement within the community we serve. We are honored to receive Transform's recognition, which further validates our creative communication on social media with existing and potential customers, supporting their growth ambitions."

The judging panel of Transform Awards comprises esteemed marketing professionals affiliated with major industry players in the region. The evaluation process adheres to rigorous criteria, encompassing challenges faced, strategic approach, creative innovation, and demonstrable results. EDB was selected for the third highest level under the Best Expression of a Brand in Social Media category, based on its 'new and fresh style' that differentiates it from other traditional players, along with its evolution from a generic financial institution to a well-known brand.

In April 2021, EDB launched an ambitious strategy to approve AED 30 billion in financing support to 13,500 companies in five priority sectors - renewables, manufacturing, technology, healthcare, and food security - by 2026. As part of the Bank's branding and digital marketing strategy, it aimed to create a distinctive, colorful, and more human look, including animated posts and videos. The transformation received positive feedback from the judging panel, with one Transform Awards judge describing it as "Excellent work humanizing a very corporate brand identity."

About Emirates Development Bank

Emirates Development Bank [EDB] the UAE’s development bank, is a key financial engine for the economic development and industrial advancement of the UAE. EDB provides financial and non-financial support to businesses of all sizes from start-ups, SMEs to corporates driving economic competitiveness across five strategic priority sectors: advanced technology, food security, healthcare, renewables, and manufacturing. EDB was established under Federal Law by Decree No. 07 of 2011 issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and became operational in June 2015. For more details, visit www.edb.gov.ae