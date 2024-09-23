Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Emirates Development Bank (‘EDB’ or ‘the Bank'), the key financial engine for economic development and industrial advancement in the UAE, has announced its participation in the 23rd edition of Ru’ya Careers UAE, reaffirming its commitment to empowering young Emirati talent and building the nation’s future-ready workforce.

The event provides a dynamic platform to connect talented Emiratis with various career opportunities and specialized training programs at EDB and allows direct interaction with the Bank’s recruiters and hiring managers.

His Excellency Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Development Bank, said, "We recognize the great potential of Emirati youth to shape our nation's economic future. Our presence at Ru’ya Careers underscores our commitment to empowering this generation and fostering their professional growth. By connecting talented Emirati individuals with valuable opportunities, this event perfectly aligns with our mission to create a supportive environment for entrepreneurs, focusing on innovation, sustainability, and Emiratization. We are dedicated to building a skilled workforce at EDB, driving innovation in the banking sector, and contributing to the UAE's sustainable economic development."

Dr. Abeer AlSumaiti, Chief Human Resources Officer at EDB, added: “Empowering our young Emiratis is central to EDB’s mission. Through initiatives like our Business Lab and Students Entrepreneurship Bootcamp, we are equipping the next generation of Emirati business leaders with not just technical skills, but also critical thinking, adaptability, and the entrepreneurial spirit needed to thrive in today’s complex economic landscape. We look forward to meeting these bright minds at Ru'ya Careers UAE, sharing EDB's vision, and showing how a career in banking can be personally fulfilling while shaping the UAE's continued success."

EDB’s workplace culture is driven by delivering innovative excellence. The Bank’s AI Wave program equips employees at all levels with cutting-edge AI skills and tools underpinned by practical training and expert-led educational sessions. By promoting Artificial Intelligence and digital transformation in the banking sector, EDB positions itself as an employer of choice. For ambitious Emirati talent, joining EDB offers more than a good job – it's a unique opportunity to help shape the future of the UAE.

Throughout the event, EDB representatives will be on hand to discuss the Banks' tailored financing solutions and non-financial services designed to empower young entrepreneurs. A prime example is the EDB Business Lab which offers free courses, expert guidance, and valuable resources to help entrepreneurs at every stage of their business journey.

The Bank's recent Students Entrepreneurship Bootcamp provided an immersive learning experience for young Emiratis aged 16-21, equipping them with essential entrepreneurial skills for success in a competitive market.

Young Emiratis are invited to visit EDB’s booth at Ru’ya Careers UAE from 24 – 26 September 2024 to learn more about the diverse career paths available at EDB and the excellent professional growth opportunities it offers.

-Ends-

About Emirates Development Bank:

Emirates Development Bank [EDB], the UAE’s development bank, is a key financial engine for the UAE's economic development and industrial advancement. EDB provides financial and non-financial support to businesses of all sizes from start-ups, SMEs to corporates driving economic competitiveness across five strategic priority sectors: advanced technology, food security, healthcare, renewables, and manufacturing. EDB was established under Federal Law by Decree No. 07 of 2011 issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and became operational in June 2015.

For more details, visit www.edb.gov.ae or follow our social media channels:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/emirates-development-bank/?originalSubdomain=ae

https://www.instagram.com/emiratesdevelopmentbank/

https://twitter.com/edb_uae

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJh2iRDP5TdaZLCCWJVOLqQ

https://www.facebook.com/EmiratesDevelopmentBank/