Dubai, UAE: Emirates Delivers, the e-commerce delivery solution from Emirates SkyCargo, has launched a new route, connecting Kuwaiti shoppers with their favourite UAE based-brands. Now, Kuwaiti shoppers can shop online from websites in the UAE, the UK and the US with fast, reliable, and cost-effective international shipping via Emirates Delivers.

Home to the world’s largest mall, Dubai is a renowned hive for shopping, attracting some of the most popular and in-demand brands, most of which also offer e-commerce. UAE retail has something for everyone: from designer boutiques with fresh-from-the-runway pieces to department stores with on-trend looks for the whole family; homeware finds from home-grown brands to sprawling stores stocking one-of-a-kind décor; the latest skincare, make-up, oud and fragrances; not to mention the array of innovative tech and latest gadgets. Kuwaiti shoppers can fill their online baskets and Emirates Delivers will bring the items from the UAE in just 3 to 5 days. ¬

Appealing to shoppers of all budgets and categories, Dubai hosts many annual shopping celebrations such as Dubai Shopping Festival, Dubai Summer Surprises as well as bi-yearly and seasonal super sales. By launching this new route, Emirates Delivers ensures Kuwait shoppers will never miss a deal!

Emirates Delivers isn’t just a useful delivery tool to use while you’re in Kuwait. Maximize your next retail therapy trip to Dubai, by sending your new purchases back via Emirates Delivers – it’ll be waiting for you when you get home.

How Emirates Delivers works

Upon signing up to Emirates Delivers, shoppers are given a unique shipping address in the UAE, UK and US, available in ‘My Suite’. This allows users to immediately start shopping online, and have their items delivered to the Emirates Delivers facility.

Once the items arrive at the Emirates Delivers facility, agents will review purchases to ensure they arrived undamaged and upload photos of the items, before repacking to ensure proper wrapping and protection for international delivery. With free storage of up to 30 days, Emirates Delivers allows customers to combine items from different retailers and vendors and consolidate their purchases into one package to further reduce the already-competitive shipping costs.

Using ‘My Suite’, customers can then confirm shipping, with full tracking visibility from the time the items are received at the facility, through to delivery of the package at their door. Emirates Delivers takes care of all the hassle of shipping and customs clearance, making cross-border shopping simple. It offers the unique feature of providing all costs upfront, with no hidden or surprise costs.

Emirates Delivers first launched in the UAE in 2019, before expanding operations to Kuwait in 2023, bringing the best of US and UK shopping. Unlocking a world of international shopping, Emirates Delivers has been used by thousands of shoppers in the UAE and Kuwait to transport apparel, cosmetics, toys and games, books, footwear, and accessories as well as vitamins and health supplements.

To celebrate the new route, existing Emirates Delivers customers can enjoy their first shipment from the UAE to Kuwait completely free of charge until 1 March, 2024.



About Emirates SkyCargo

Emirates SkyCargo is the airfreight division of Emirates. Through its state of the art hub in Dubai, Emirates SkyCargo transports cargo to over 150 destinations across a global network spanning six continents. The air cargo carrier offers customers cargo capacity on its modern fleet of all wide-body Boeing 777, Airbus A380 aircraft and 11 dedicated Boeing 777 freighters. For more information, visit: http://www.skycargo.com/

