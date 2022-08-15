From October 2022, joint network to include eight additional European regional points

Dubai, UAE: Emirates is activating a new codeshare partnership today with AEGEAN, allowing its customers to benefit from increased connectivity to eight domestic Greek points via Athens, using a single ticket. Emirates will place its code on AEGEAN operated flights, providing customers with a convenient and seamless booking experience as well as one consistent baggage policy, to popular destinations: Kerkyra, Chania, Irakleion, Mikonos, Thira, Rhodes, Thessaloniki and Alexandropoulos. Under the codeshare agreement, AEGEAN will also place its code on Emirates-operated flights between Dubai and Athens for their customers to benefit from smooth connections to Dubai and onward. Travel itineraries can now be booked on emirates.com and aegeanair.com, with travel agents as well as online travel agents (OTAs), for travel immediately.

Starting October 2022, Emirates and AEGEAN will further increase their joint codeshare network to include eight more European regional routes via Athens, including Bucharest, Belgrade and Naples, among others, as well as westwards on Emirates’ flights to New York Newark from Athens, and New York JFK from Milan. Emirates currently serves Athens with 12 weekly flights operated by a Boeing 777. These additional codeshare routes will be subject to receiving the necessary regulatory approvals.

Through its codeshare agreements with more than 26 carriers, two rail partners as well as 110 interline partners worldwide, Emirates offers its customers truly global connectivity across 6 continents.

About Emirates

Emirates is the award-winning global airline that serves over 130 cities on six continents through its efficient hub in Dubai. It operates the world’s largest fleet of modern wide-body Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft that are fitted out with the latest comforts in the sky. Emirates has won numerous accolades for excellence across its operations, including being named World Class Airline at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards, which stands at the pinnacle of all APEX Passenger Choice awards, and being rated Five Star Airline by APEX.

For more information visit: www.emirates.com

About AEGEAN

AEGEAN, the airline that knows Greece best, offers a network of 138 destinations (29 domestic and 109 international) to 44 countries, operated with a fleet of 64 Aircraft among which the brand new AIRBUS A320 and A321 neo. AEGEAN has been honored, for the 10th consecutive year and 11th time in the past 12 years, with the 2021 Skytrax World Airline award, as the Best Regional Airline in Europe and has recently received, a 4-star award from Skytrax (4-Star COVID 19 Arline Safety Rating), as it was certified that from the beginning of the pandemic and with the same commitment until today, is implementing the highest standards and best practices proposed by the World Health Organization, ICAO and IATA for the protection of passengers and crew.