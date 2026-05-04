Dhahran, Saudi Arabia: Global automation leader Emerson has announced the successful deployment of an AI-driven optimization solution for Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies. The collaboration commenced with the integration of Emerson’s Aspen Hybrid Models™ into Aramco’s existing refinery planning framework, resulting in the creation of one of the world’s largest multi-site, multi-period optimization models.

By combining first-principles models, deep domain expertise, and purpose-built industrial AI, Aspen Hybrid Models™ capture nonlinear relationships in yield and quality responses, significantly enhancing the accuracy of refinery planning models. The deployment has already achieved yield and quality prediction accuracy of up to 98.5% in key refinery units.

These hybrid AI models have been implemented in Continuous Catalyst Regeneration (CCR) and Platformer Units, where they are enabling more precise feedstock blending, minimizing gaps between planning and execution, and improving the accuracy of margin forecasting across Aramco’s global refining network.

Current efforts are focused on expanding the hybrid modeling approach to hydrocracker units across Aramco’s assets. This expansion is expected to further enhance model accuracy and demonstrate the scalability and robustness of this AI-driven optimization strategy across the enterprise.

"This deployment represents a significant milestone in Aramco's AI strategy and our long-standing relationship with Emerson," said Ahmad Alkudmani, director of the global optimizer department at Aramco. "We are committed to leveraging innovative technologies for smarter, more efficient refining optimization. With improved model accuracy, we are enhancing planning decisions, reducing the manual adjustments required from our engineers, and uncovering new value across our global assets."

Key benefits Aramco aims to achieve with Aspen Hybrid Models include:

98.5% yield and quality prediction accuracy – Substantially increasing yield volume and enhancing stream quality across diverse feedstocks, operating conditions, and throughputs

Efficiency through optimized feedstock blending – Diversifying feedstock selection and blending recipes to enable more profitable and sustainable operations

Reduced planning-execution gaps – Minimizing discrepancies between plans and actual plant performance, reducing the need for manual adjustments

Enhanced model accuracy – Capturing complex non-linearities in critical unit operations such as reactors

Improved operational efficiency – Automating model updates and reducing manual tuning requirements

Scalable global solution – Maintaining model applicability across a wide range of refinery operations worldwide

Aramco is using Aspen Hybrid Models built and deployed in Emerson’s AspenTech Performance Engineering and Manufacturing and Supply Chain product suites. As a result, Aramco was able to create highly accurate nonlinear optimizations using thousands of converged simulation cases built upon rigorous first-principles models calibrated with actual plant data. The approach provides Aramco with a scalable, robust tool for global refinery planning.

"Aramco continues to set the standard for operational excellence through digital innovation," said Claudio Fayad, chief technology officer of Emerson's Aspen Technology business. "This deployment of AI-driven Aspen Hybrid Models to optimize complex, multi-site, multi-period planning workflows demonstrates the tangible value of combining deep domain expertise with advanced AI. We're excited to expand our strategic relationship with Aramco as they advance their digital transformation goals."

Additional resources:

Aspen Hybrid Models

AspenTech Performance Engineering

AspenTech Manufacturing and Supply Chain

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About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global automation leader delivering solutions for the most demanding technology challenges. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Emerson is engineering the autonomous future, enabling customers to optimize operations and accelerate innovation. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

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