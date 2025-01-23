Dubai, UAE: After more than 18 years of distinguished success in Dubai’s real estate sector, Elysian Developments has made a bold entry into property development with the launch of its inaugural project, Esmé Beach Residences. Unveiled under the shadows of the iconic Museum of the Future - the beautiful venue was hand-picked by the founders to showcase their debut contribution in the light of the future that the brilliant city of Dubai holds.

Located on the beachside of Island A of the visionary Dubai Islands and valued at AED 370 million, this well-being focused development signals a new era for the company. Blending its vast market expertise with a forward-thinking approach to community living, Esmé Beach Residences is designed to embody the principles of well-being, functionality, and modernity. It reflects Elysian Developments’ unwavering commitment to enhancing lifestyles and creating long-term value for residents and investors.

For nearly two decades, Elysian Developments has built a legacy of excellence in understanding market trends and client needs, enabling them to create projects that go beyond conventional luxury. Esmé Beach Residences marks the beginning of this journey, serving as a cornerstone of the company’s ambitious plans to redefine residential living in Dubai. The project is strategically located to leverage the benefits of Dubai Islands’ burgeoning infrastructure. Its proximity to Downtown Dubai further enhances its appeal, offering both tranquility and connectivity.

The stunning launch event was held at the exclusive venue - Terrace Between the Towers, at Emirates Towers. The Esme Beach Residences was unveiled to a full house of industry stalwarts, brokers, partners and media.

“Esmé Beach Residences represents more than just our entry into property development. It is a testament to our expertise, vision, and belief in creating communities that prioritize the well-being of their residents while delivering enduring value,” says Mr. Masood Naseeb - Co-Founder, Elysian Developments.

In partnership with globally acclaimed brand Conway and Partners, Elysian Development has created a unique brand persona for their property development arm - thoughtfully crafted to embody the concept of ‘Design for Well-Being.’

“Well-being is an integral cornerstone for our business, reflecting the customers’ demand for a holistic and healthy lifestyle. This positioning fulfills the need in the market where well-being is purposefully woven into the architecture and design of our projects. Even Dubai is focused on well-being as the backbone of the country with extended infrastructure projects to build parks, cycling tracks, beaches and open areas. We have made this priority of the 2040 Dubai Masterplan, the nucleus of our Development strategy” says Mr. Noman Mahmood, Co-Founder, Elysian Developments.

This philosophy shines through in the carefully crafted design of their inaugural project, Esmé Beach Residences. Spanning a total construction area of 266,000 sq. ft., the development features 109 one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences, complemented by 23,000 sq. ft. of thoughtfully designed amenities.

Every unit has been thoughtfully designed to promote a sense of tranquility and well-being, featuring natural finishes like wood accents and travertine that harmonize with the serene beachfront setting. Spacious interiors include chef-grade kitchens, powder rooms, and laundry areas, along with advanced smart home automation which enhances functionality and convenience. The development’s balconies provide privacy and seamless views, creating a sanctuary for residents to unwind and connect with nature.

Well-being is at the heart of Esmé Beach Residences, which offers a suite of exclusive amenities tailored to holistic living. From contrast therapy zones with saunas and cold plunges to a rooftop 25-meter lap pool with aqua cycling, the project is designed to elevate everyday life. Residents will also enjoy family pools with poolside cabanas, state-of-the-art fitness zones, outdoor CrossFit areas, and purified water systems, all of which reflect Elysian Developments’ focus on fostering a lifestyle of health and balance.

Strategically located within the Dubai Islands, Esmé Beach Residences benefits from unparalleled connectivity plans of the Dubai government and the promise of a vibrant future.

Esmé Beach Residences is just the start of Elysian Developments’ ambitious journey into property development. With plans to launch projects worth AED 1 billion in 2025, the company is committed to creating communities that resonate with modern lifestyles while retaining a focus on well-being. Through its Sheikh Zayed Road Sales Center, prospective buyers can experience the premium materials and finishes that define its projects.

Esmé Beach Residences solidifies Elysian Developments’ role as a visionary developer dedicated to redefining luxury and community living in Dubai. With wellbeing, functionality, and modern design at its core, the company is poised to deliver projects that align with the city’s ambitious goals and create lasting value for all stakeholders.